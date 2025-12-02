SMS FoxBox Launches S1, Bringing On-Premise SMS Reliability To Modern IT Workflows

SMS FoxBox S1 unleashed SMS FoxBox LOGO

SMS FoxBox S1, a compact, Linux-based hardware SMS gateway built for alerts and messaging.

MILAN, LOMBARDY, ITALY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mindly Consulting has officially introduced SMS FoxBox S1 https://www.smsfoxbox.it , a new generation on-premise SMS gateway designed for technical teams that require dependable messaging infrastructure for alerts, notifications, and high-volume campaigns. SMS FoxBox S1 is a compact, hardened Linux appliance that enables two-way SMS using standard SIMcards, while also supporting external SMS aggregators such as Twilio and Infobip for hybrid deployments. To celebrate the launch, Mindly Consulting is offering a 20% discount on SMS FoxBox S1 orders placed through the official online store to all old customers.Built for 24/7 operation, SMS FoxBox S1 delivers the stability of dedicated hardware with the flexibility of a modern management stack. The appliance includes an embedded HTTPS web server, multi-user web console for routing rules and campaigns, and open REST/HTTP APIs with webhook support. It is 100% backward compatible with previous FoxBox HTTP APIs, allowing existing customers to migrate in minutes without code changes. For IT and DevOps teams, FoxBox S1 integrates smoothly into monitoring environments, supporting alerting workflows from tools such as Nagios, Icinga, Zabbix, and Prometheus, and also provides SMPP server functionality for legacy SMSC integration.On the hardware side, SMS FoxBox S1 is based on an industrial-grade x86 platform featuring an Intel E3845 quad-core processor, 8 GB RAM, and a 128 GB mSATA SSD, with optional second mSATA for RAID setups. Connectivity includes multiple Gigabit Ethernet ports, USB ports, SMA connectors for GSM/LTE antennas, and serial/SD expansion—making it suitable for desktop, rack, or remote-site installations. Each unit ships with an omnidirectional LTE antenna, power adaptor, two-year warranty, and access to free software updates during the warranty period. The list price is €895 (tax excluded).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.