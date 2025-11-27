CMS proposes 2027 Medicare Advantage, Part D policies 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Nov. 25 issued a proposed rule for policies governing the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs for 2027. CMS proposed changes to the quality measurement programs and health plan marketing practices; the agency did not, however, propose changes to the risk adjustment model. Instead, the rule includes several requests for information seeking public input on potential improvements to the MA program, including changes to the risk adjustment and quality bonus payment systems; oversight of chronic condition special needs plans serving dually eligible individuals; and coverage of well-being and nutrition policies, among other issues. CMS will accept comments on the proposed rule for 60 days following publication in the Federal Register.

