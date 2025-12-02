NexTech Batteries Appoints James McDougall as Managing Director & Chief Business Officer

James McDougall

Industry Veteran with $400M+ Fundraising Track Record to Lead Fundraising, Commercial Strategy and Partnerships for Business Development and Commercialization

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NexTech Batteries, developer of the world's first commercially-viable lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery technology, today announced the appointment of James McDougall as Managing Director & Chief Business Officer. McDougall brings over 30 years of battery industry leadership, having raised more than $400 million from Tier 1 institutional, strategic investors and family offices and successfully led multiple battery technology companies from development through commercialization.

In his new role, McDougall will lead commercial strategy, fundraising activities, strategic partnerships, and global market expansion for NexTech's revolutionary Li-S technology, which offers substantially higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries while maintaining superior safety characteristics.

Proven Track Record in Battery Technology Leadership

McDougall joins NexTech with an exceptional track record of battery industry success spanning over two decades, having served as CEO and senior executive of multiple battery technology companies as well as strategic board roles. His battery industry career foundation was established at Valence Technology where he led licensing and technology transfer and developed a deep understanding of intellectual property commercialization and strategic partnership structures.

From 2006 to 2016, he led diverse battery technology companies through various stages of development, including completing a $15M Series B plus securing $5M federal contracts at Solicore; successfully pivoted ReVolt Technology Group from consumer electronic focus to EV and ESS markets while securing €13.7M in Series B/C funding plus $20M in government grants in Germany and the US. He successfully led the corporate restructuring of Fortu Holdings and sale to Alevo Battery as well as its first capital formation of €20 million. During that period his results also included the comprehensive turnaround of Younicos from near-bankruptcy by raising $95M total funding, acquiring the assets of Xtreme Power, and securing €50M Series B funding with Panasonic Europe and First Solar as strategic investors, culminating in the successful acquisition by Aggreko.

James is currently serving as Non-Executive Director at Skeleton Technologies since 2014. He has been instrumental in influencing their component to product solution evolution strategy and connected them to Japanese partners, resulting in distribution contracts and over EUR 100 million in strategic investment. This diverse experience across different battery chemistries, company stages, and market conditions has provided him with deep industry relationships and understanding.

James was also a Co-Founder and Partner of Tera Ventures, an Estonian venture capital firm from 2016-2024 where his LP and GP network was further enhanced in Europe, India and Asia. "James brings exactly the commercial leadership and fundraising and commercial expertise to accelerate NexTech's path to market," said Bill Burger, Founder and CEO of NexTech Batteries. "His proven ability to build strategic partnerships with major OEMs, battery manufacturers, development partners and his proven track record of raising significant capital from sophisticated investors makes him the ideal executive to lead our commercial strategy and business development."

Market Opportunity and Technology Advantage

NexTech's proprietary lithium-sulfur technology addresses critical market needs across multiple applications and industrial segments. High priority targets for initial commercialization include:

• Aerospace & Defense: 40% weight reduction enables extended flight times and increased payload capacity

• Drone & UAV Markets: Superior energy density providing extended mission duration for commercial and defense applications

The technology has achieved UN 38.3 safety certification and features a proprietary cathode and electrolyte that solves traditional Li-S commercialization challenges, positioning NexTech as the first company to bring commercially viable Li-S batteries to market. "NexTech represents a transformational opportunity in battery technology," said James McDougall. "The company has solved several of the fundamental challenges that have prevented lithium-sulfur commercialization for decades, and the development team have created a technology that offers significant advantages over existing battery technology solutions for various high growth and high value market applications. I'm excited to leverage my experience and industry relationships to accelerate NexTech's commercial success and establish the company as the global leader in next-generation Li-S battery technology." McDougall added, "The defense and aerospace market catalyst created by recent government priorities, combined with growing demand for lightweight, high-energy storage solutions, creates an exceptional opportunity for rapid commercial adoption. A range of first products that can benefit from NextTech’s developments that will be launched over the next months and years to come.”

About NexTech Batteries

Founded in 2016, NexTech Batteries is the developer of the world's first commercially viable lithium-sulfur battery technology. The company's proprietary cathode and electrolyte solve traditional Li-S challenges, targeting 400 Wh/kg in upcoming production quantities, or greater energy density, depending on application design requirements, with superior safety characteristics, lower cost, ease of recyclability, with a US supply chain. NexTech's technology offers higher energy density than lithium-ion while reducing weight by up to 40%, making it ideal for aerospace, defense and electric mobility applications with a planned total addressable market for all lithium-ion markets. The company has completed designing, building and installing the world’s first deployment of LiS battery-based grid system with California Energy Commission (CEC) support. The company holds multiple patents and has achieved UN 38.3 safety certification, positioning it as the first company to bring commercially viable Li-S batteries to market. NexTech is headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, with plans for early commercial production beginning in 2026.

