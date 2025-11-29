BrickForte LTD CEO Chidera Okonkwo Commends Federal Government on MREIF and NHF, Partners to Ease Ownership

BrickForte LTD CEO Chidera Valentine Okonkwo announces the company's strategic alignment with the Federal Government's MREIF and NHF mortgage schemes to support first-time home buyers in Nigeria. BrickForte Ltd Logo Lauding the Federal Government's efforts to bridge the housing deficit, CEO Chidera Valentine Okonkwo confirms BrickForte LTD’s alignment with the MREIF and NHF schemes to make homeownership accessible for first-time buyers.

LAGOS, NIGERIA, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chidera Valentine Okonkwo , Founder & CEO of BrickForte LTD , has publicly commended the Federal Government of Nigeria for the launch and continued support of the Ministry of Finance Incorporated Real Estate Investment Fund (MREIF) and the National Housing Fund (NHF).In a statement released today by the company's PR team, Chidera detailed these initiatives as "the most significant catalyst for real estate accessibility in the last decade," noting that the single-digit interest rates and extended repayment plans are finally dismantling the high barriers to entry that have plagued the Nigerian housing market.Easing the Burden for First-Time Buyers"For too long, the dream of homeownership in Nigeria has been stifled by double-digit interest rates and demands for immediate bulk payments," said Chidera Okonkwo (also known as 0xdenzel). "The introduction of MREIF, alongside the strengthening of the NHF, is lessening this burden significantly. We are already seeing a new wave of first-time buyers—young professionals and families—who can now envision a future where they own their homes without crippling their finances."Chidera highlighted that these mortgage schemes do more than just provide funds; they restore dignity and stability to the Nigerian workforce by offering realistic paths to property ownership.BrickForte LTD Pledges Full Support & PartnershipAligning with this national vision, BrickForte LTD has announced that it will be fully supporting these initiatives by integrating them into its sales structure. The company is actively working to partner with accredited mortgage banks to ensure its upcoming developments in the Lekki-Ajah axis are "Mortgage-Ready" for qualified buyers."We are not just supporters in words; we are partners in action," Okonkwo continued. "BrickForte LTD is designating a selection of our premium residential units to be available specifically for buyers utilizing the MREIF and NHF mortgage options. We want to ensure that beneficiaries of these government schemes have access to high-quality, long-lasting structures, not just low-cost alternatives."A Call to Action for BuyersBrickForte LTD urges prospective homeowners to take advantage of these federal windows of opportunity. By combining the government’s low-interest financing with BrickForte’s commitment to structural integrity and transparent building, Nigerians can secure assets that will appreciate in value for generations.About BrickForte LTDBrickForte LTD is a forward-thinking real estate development and construction company dedicated to closing Nigeria's housing deficit. Led by the Okonkwo brothers, the firm combines modern construction techniques with verifiable transparency. For more information on available projects, visit the BrickForte Property Page Keywords: MREIF Nigeria, National Housing Fund, Affordable Housing Lagos, BrickForte LTD, Chidera Okonkwo, Chidera Valentine Okonkwo, Mortgage refinancing Nigeria, 0xdenzel.

