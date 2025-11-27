Ninth Constitutional Government

Dili, 27 November 2025

Press Release

Statement by H.E. Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, on the tragedy in Hong Kong

The devastating fire in Hong Kong is a tragic and heartbreaking event.

Our hearts are with the families and friends of all who have lost their lives, and with those who remain missing.

We pay tribute to the extraordinary bravery of the firefighters, first responders, and all those working tirelessly in rescue and recovery efforts.

On behalf of the Government and people of Timor-Leste, I express our solidarity with the people of China at this terrible time. END