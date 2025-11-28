Trenbe Launches AI Luxury Authentication Service ‘cluebe’ in 44 Countries and 14 Languages

Upload a photo and let AI verify your luxury item – now globally available after a successful beta phase

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trenbe, a global luxury resale platform based in Seoul, today announced the official global launch of its photo-based AI luxury authentication service “Clue:be” (www. cluebe .com) in 44 countries and 14 languages.Clue:be allows users to upload photos of luxury handbags, wallets, and accessories following simple on-screen guidance. The AI then analyzes pre-defined “Authenticity Points”—brand- and category-specific micro features—and returns both an authenticity likelihood and the underlying rationale for its decision. During the beta period, Clue:be was tested with Trenbe’s existing resale partners, using real-world transaction data to validate accuracy, usability, and explainability. With today’s launch, the service becomes available to resale sellers and consumers around the world.Over the past four years, Trenbe has trained its proprietary machine-learning project “MARS” on more than 100,000 labeled authentic and counterfeit samples. On top of this dataset, Clue:be currently supports around 30 major luxury brands and approximately 3,000 distinct authenticity points. According to publicly available information, this represents roughly 10 times the point-level coverage of existing overseas AI authentication services.The model decomposes real resale-world risk areas—logos, stitching, hardware, serial numbers, inner and outer leather details—into granular points that can be learned and evaluated individually. This design enables fine-grained, production-grade decisions that can be used directly in day-to-day operations by resale professionals.Trenbe has also introduced a two-step “hybrid authentication” workflow for edge cases and complex materials. When the AI cannot reach a sufficiently confident conclusion—due to borderline cases, rare production variations, or unusual materials—online or physical expert authenticators review the case and provide a final decision. In internal tests as of October 2025, Clue:be’s AI achieved an approximate counterfeit-detection accuracy of 97%, with the remaining 3% of difficult cases routed to human experts to further strengthen overall reliability.With the global launch, Clue:be now supports 14 languages, including Korean, English, Chinese, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Arabic, Turkish, Portuguese, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai, and provides services across 44 countries.Since the closing beta in October 2025, Trenbe has worked with its resale partners to validate Clue:be in real-world environments. Participating partners were provided with credits equivalent to roughly KRW 100,000 to test the system at scale, and the diverse cases encountered in practice have been continuously fed back into AI training and rule refinement.Following this global rollout, Trenbe plans to expand Clue:be’s coverage to high-end watches and fine jewelry, in addition to the current focus on leather goods. The company is also preparing bulk authentication and reporting capabilities for B2B clients, enabling marketplaces, retailers, and logistics partners to integrate Clue:be into their own workflows.Kyunghoon Park, CEO of Trenbe, said:“cluebe is an AI authentication infrastructure that combines precise point-level design, large-scale real-world data learning, and explainable decision logic. With this 44-country, 14-language launch, we are taking the first step toward bringing Trenbe’s AI and data capabilities to the global resale market and setting a new standard for luxury authentication.”About TrenbeTrenbe is a Seoul-based global luxury resale platform that connects consumers with authenticated luxury goods sourced from professional partners around the world. Through its marketplace, in-house authentication centers, and proprietary services such as Trenbe Authentic Center, Trenbe PASS, and now Clue:be, Trenbe aims to make luxury resale more transparent, trustworthy, and accessible.By combining deep transaction data with machine-learning and AI technologies, Trenbe is building an end-to-end infrastructure for the luxury resale ecosystem—from sourcing and pricing to authentication and cross-border fulfillment.

