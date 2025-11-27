RizeUp Media Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Inc. 5000 RizeUp Media Travis Hoechlin

Leading Law Firm SEO Agency Ranks No. 1,394 With 312% Three-Year Revenue Growth, Cementing Its Status as a Top Digital Marketing Partner for Legal Professionals

We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row” — Travis Hoechlin

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the third year in a row, RizeUp Media, a premier digital marketing agency exclusively serving law firms , has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranking at No. 1,394, RizeUp Media achieved an impressive 312% three-year revenue growth, underscoring its sustained success in a competitive digital landscape.The Inc. 5000 class of 2025 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges. RizeUp Media’s inclusion for a third consecutive year highlights the agency’s ability to consistently deliver results for its clients—helping law firms across the country generate new business and increase revenue through specialized online marketing strategies.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row,” said Travis Hoechlin, CEO of RizeUp Media . “This achievement is a resounding affirmation of our team's dedication to our clients. We built RizeUp Media on the belief that law firms deserve transparency, results, and a partner who truly understands their industry. Our continued growth is a direct reflection of the growth we help our clients achieve every day.”RizeUp Media distinguishes itself in the legal marketing industry with a "done-for-you" approach that emphasizes transparency and flexibility. Unlike many competitors, the agency operates without long-term contracts, relying instead on performance and client satisfaction to retain business. Their comprehensive services include:• Law Firm SEO: Proven strategies to improve search rankings and drive organic traffic.• Web Design: Custom, high-converting websites tailored to legal practices.• PPC & LSA Management: Paid search campaigns designed to maximize ROI.• Social Media Marketing: Building brand authority and engagement for attorneys.“Digital marketing for law firms is time-consuming and technical,” Hoechlin added. “Our mission is to handle the complexities of client generation so our attorneys can focus on what they do best—practicing law. Ranking in the top 1,500 companies nationally proves that our transparent, results-first model is resonating with the legal community.”Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 About RizeUp MediaRizeUp Media is a full-service law firm marketing agency helping businesses grow through web design, social media, and end-to-end digital services. Specializing exclusively in the legal sector, RizeUp Media provides white-glove service without the need for long-term contracts. The agency empowers law firms to dominate their local markets through ethical, transparent, and data-driven marketing strategies.For more information, visit www.rizeupmedia.com

