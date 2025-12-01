OnCall PRO Opens Seed Round and Announces Official Integration Partnership with CINC Systems

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OnCall PRO, a fast-growing PropTech platform transforming maintenance operations for property management companies, announced today that it has officially opened its Seed funding round and established a new software integration partnership with CINC Systems, the industry-leading association management platform trusted by thousands of HOA and condo management firms nationwide.OnCall PRO is the first unified maintenance operations system designed to streamline communication and workflow between property managers, service vendors, and field technicians. Through automated dispatching, real-time job coordination, and a comprehensive vendor performance engine, the platform eliminates manual processes that typically consume 40–60 hours of a manager’s monthly workload.With the new CINC Systems integration, property managers can now route work orders directly into OnCall PRO, where vendors receive jobs based on availability, trade type, and proximity—creating a seamless, centralized solution for maintenance operations.“Property management has been underserved by fragmented tools, and maintenance remains the biggest operational challenge,” said Sally Hamidi, Founder and CEO of OnCall PRO. “Our integration with CINC allows managers to work smarter, vendors to access verified jobs, and maintenance operations to run through one transparent, automated system.”Seed Round Now OpenOnCall PRO has officially opened its Seed round to support:• Expansion of engineering and AI development• National vendor recruitment initiatives• Launch of its in-app tools for inspections and job estimates• Market expansion into real estate brokerage, vacation rentals, and multifamily portfoliosEarly commitments have already been secured from angel investors in real estate, property management, and technology.Platform Highlights• Automated job assignment & vendor dispatch with invoicing and RFP workflows• Real-time updates for managers, vendors, and technicians• Integrated field service management software and analytics-based vendor marketplace• OnSight™ in-app inspection module• Building and portfolio health scoring• AI-driven job scoping and diagnosis toolsIndustry Traction Ahead of LaunchPrior to full market release, OnCall PRO has:• A rapidly growing waitlist of vendors and managers• Early pilot portfolios under onboarding• Regional partnerships with service teams across multiple states• Demand from maintenance departments seeking a unified systemAbout OnCall PROOnCall PRO is an advanced maintenance operations platform designed for property management companies, HOA/condo associations, and service vendors. The system centralizes work orders, vendor dispatching, field service coordination, inspections, invoicing, and performance analytics—eliminating fragmented workflows and improving accountability across the maintenance lifecycle.Media ContactOnCall PROEmail: hello@oncallpro.aiWebsite: https://www.oncallpro.ai

