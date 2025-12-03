Just Re Released From Stalin to Putin, the Last Great Secrets of WW 11 - Who Has Buried the Dead by KGE Konkel

Who Has Buried the Dead: From Stalin to Putin . . . The last great secret of World War Two Chuck Konkel Optimum Publishing logo

A WW11 secret buried for decades. A modern war repeating its shadows. A final novel now rising after the death of its author.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Who Has Buried the Dead was published just months before KGE “Chuck” Konkel—decorated Toronto police officer, international organized-crime expert, and acclaimed novelist—lost his fight with a rare form of cancer. Early reviews called it his most ambitious and prophetic work. He began the press tour, but as his illness advanced, he simply couldn’t finish it. He passed away earlier this year.Today, his wife Robin Devine is continuing his legacy exactly as he intended—ensuring his work and the book he poured his final strength into finds the audience it deserves.THE SECRET STALIN HID. THE BLUEPRINT PUTIN REVEALED.The Scottish Book - an enigmatic codex compiled by some of Europe’s foremost scientific minds, its papers containing the secrets to revolutionary breakthroughs untold, housed in a humble pub in a small Polish city. When the Nazis invaded Poland, the book’s keepers scattered, some forced into the service of the Reich's war machine, others fleeing to lead the Manhattan Project and fight their way back home. Yet the book, and its contents whose answers would stump the likes of Oppenheimer, disappeared. What follows is the story of a decades long scavenger hunt, through the vortex of war to the death camps of Siberia, from Cold War espionage to the modern battlefields of Ukraine, all in the desperate search for the Scottish Book and its mysterious formulas, containing all the codes for a hydrogen bomb. Based on true events, Chuck Konkel tells the story of the minds who were one step ahead of the world, and the all-too-real global superpowers fighting over their work. In Who Has Buried the Dead, Konkel unearths the last great secret of humanity’s deadliest conflict, and within it, perhaps the key for our salvation or destruction.The Man Behind The Book.Chuck Konkel truly lived the world he wrote about. A decorated police veteran with over 40 years of service between the Toronto & Royal Hong Kong Police Force, Konkel arranged the first North American-Russian Policing Exchange to host seven Russian Generals in Toronto 1998. An organized crime expert active in intelligence work, Chuck executed search warrants in Moscow, was sent to Poland by the FBI to train the Polish Federal Police at the fall of communism, leading the charge to admit the nation into NATO. Konkel advised senior Polish officials, for which he was later targeted by Russian organized crime. His was dedicated to a lifetime of service, even through 55 rounds of chemotherapy. He appeared on Larry King, CNN and David Letterman for his bestselling novels Glorious East Wind (Random House) and Evil Never Sleeps, (HarperCollins). Before his death, he donated all proceeds from the novel to support a camp for children of injured Ukrainian soldiers.The Woman Carrying His Legacy Forward.Robin Devine—entrepreneur, trailblazer, and the only woman in North America to own a major automobile distributorship at 24—is now continuing the book’s publicity. She brings the same tenacity that built her career, from ongoing work manufacturing reproduction automobiles to safeguarding Chuck’s final work. Robin is available for interviews about the novel, Chuck’s extraordinary life, and the real intelligence history behind the story.Who Has Buried the Dead can be purchased on Amazon: https://a.co/d/jfAmF9G

