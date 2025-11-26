THREE MEXICAN NATIONALS CONVICTED FOR IMMIGRATION OFFENSES

PENSACOLA, FLORIDA – Crescencio Diaz-Diaz, 36, Marcelo Perez-Santiz, 33, and Roman Gomez-Diaz, 32, all of the country of Mexico, pleaded guilty and were sentenced by a federal judge. Diaz-Diaz and Perez-Santiz pleaded guilty to illegal reentry by a removed alien, and all three defendants pleaded guilty to possession and use of fraudulent employment documents. The pleas and sentences were announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “These criminal aliens tried to lie, cheat, and steal their way into this country by illegally crossing our borders and presenting false documentation. I deeply appreciate the close collaboration between our state and federal law enforcement partners that enabled these successful prosecutions, which continue to deliver on the promise made by President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to Take Back America by robustly enforcing our national immigration laws.”

Various court documents reflect that Diaz-Diaz, Perez-Santiz, and Gomez-Diaz were arrested following the execution of federal criminal search warrants at a Navarre business, Emerald Coast Lawns, and an adjacent residence in July 2025. During the search, law enforcement found employment records showing that each defendant presented a Social Security card and a permanent resident card (sometimes referred to as a “green card”) bearing their names and/or photographs that were all determined to be fraudulent. Immigration files showed that none of the defendants had record of legal entry into the country, and that both Diaz-Diaz and Perez-Santiz had been previously deported. All three defendants were sentenced to time served and will be deported.

“These convictions underscore our commitment to protecting the integrity of our nation’s employment systems,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nicholas G. Ingegno. “Using fraudulent work not only undermines lawful hiring practices but also exposes our communities to significant risks. The successful prosecution of these three illegal aliens reflects the diligent work of HSI and out partners. We will continue to enforce federal law and hold accountable those who engage in document fraud.”

“This case highlights our ongoing efforts to identify, arrest and remove people who violate federal immigration laws,” said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley. “FBI Jacksonville will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue those who undermine lawful immigration and ensure the security of our borders and communities.”

The case involved a joint investigation by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and Enforcement and Removal Operations with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Florida Highway Patrol, United States Marshals Service and the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. The cases were prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alicia H. Forbes.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

