U.S. Attorney’s Office Honors AUSA Mary V. “Jena” King and Legal Assistant Niurka “Nikki” Machin on Their Retirement

MIAMI – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida proudly celebrated the retirements of Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary V. “Jena” King and Legal Assistant Niurka “Nikki” Machin during a clap-out ceremony honoring their decades of dedicated federal service.

Jena King has been a steady and respected presence in this Office for more than 36-years. Her career stands as a model of integrity, professionalism, and devotion to justice that has shaped generations of prosecutors and staff. She has served this community faithfully in defense of the rule of law with the grace, judgment, and compassion throughout her time in the Southern District of Florida.

“Jena’s family’s legacy of public service is woven into the very fabric of our community. Every day, we walk through the doors of the King Federal Justice Building—a powerful reminder of her father’s enduring contributions to the bench and to this District. Jena has carried that same spirit forward in her own distinguished service, leaving behind a record of excellence that will continue to inspire those who follow.” said U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones for the Southern District of Florida.

Nikki Machin has served the Office for nearly 20 years, primarily supporting the Narcotics Section. She is known for her discipline, reliability, and her ability to manage complex and demanding casework with calm and care. Prosecutors relied on her judgment and steady presence. Her work strengthened this Office’s mission and contributed to some of the most significant prosecutions in the District.

“Nikki was a constant source of support for our Narcotics Section. She kept demanding cases on track and brought order and professionalism to the most complex cases. She made our mission stronger, and we are deeply grateful for the service she gave this Office and the people of South Florida.” – U.S. Attorney Jason A. Reding Quiñones

The clap-out ceremony brought together colleagues and leadership to recognize King and Machin as they concluded their federal careers and embarked on the next chapter of their lives. Their legacy of excellence, professionalism, and service will remain an enduring part of the Office’s history. The Office extends its thanks to City of Miami Chief of Police Manny Morales for his continued support and for his officers joining the Office in recognizing the distinguished service of both honorees.

