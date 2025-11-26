Kansas farmer indicted for insurance fraud

WICHITA, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas farmer for filing a crop loss insurance claim and receiving payment after allegedly failing to disclose the sale of thousands of bushels of wheat that he reported as ruined.

According to court documents, David L. Mongeau, 54, of Holcomb was indicted on two counts of making a false statement and 17 counts of bank fraud/attempted bank fraud.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Hart is prosecuting the case

OTHER INDICTMENTS

Edgar Cuellar-Ortega, 45, a Mexican national residing illegally in the United States was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry after deportation. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case.

Miguel Modesto-Cesario, 26, a Mexican national residing illegally in the United States was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry after deportation. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ola Odeyemi is prosecuting the case.

Lazaro Rodriguez-Hernandez, 35, a Mexican national residing illegally in the United States was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry after deportation. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Molly Gordon is prosecuting the case.

Jose Guillermo Uribe Perez, 38, a Mexican national residing illegally in the United States was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry after deportation. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Fadler is prosecuting the case.

Enrique Villareal-Varela, 53, a Mexican national residing illegally in the United States was indicted on one count of unlawful reentry after deportation. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Larry Fadler is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

