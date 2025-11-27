It’s not too early to get ready for the 2026 tax season

IR-2025-116, Nov. 26, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service encourages taxpayers to take steps now to prepare for the upcoming filing season by visiting IRS.gov/GetReady for tips on what is new and what to consider before filing. This is the first in a series of special IRS "Get Ready" reminders to help taxpayers prepare in early 2026 for the upcoming tax filing season. A little advance work preparing paperwork and organizing information now can help with filing tax returns quickly and accurately.

It is important for taxpayers to get ready now because the One, Big, Beautiful Bill can significantly affect federal taxes, credits and deductions. The IRS and Treasury are working to implement the new legislation, including providing information on the new tax deductions, such as no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on car loan interest, the new temporary deduction for seniors and others. The IRS will release new information as it becomes available.

Gather and organize tax records

Having organized tax records helps taxpayers file complete and accurate tax returns and avoid errors that could delay refunds. Start by collecting:

Bank account information.

Forms W-2 from your employer(s).

Forms 1099 from banks and other payers.

Records of digital asset transactions.

Taxpayers should wait to file until they have received all their tax records. Keeping documents organized can also make it easier to locate information needed to claim deductions or credits.

Online Account

An IRS online account allows taxpayers to access personal tax information, including recently filed returns, securely. Through this tool, taxpayers can:

View tax records, including adjusted gross income and transcripts.

Make, schedule and view payments.

Get or view their Identity Protection PIN (IP PIN).

Authorize a tax professional to access their tax records digitally.

Access available Forms W-2 and certain 1099s.

Speed tax refunds with direct deposit

Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive a refund. Additionally, in accordance with Executive Order 14247, the IRS began phasing out paper tax refund checks on Sept. 30, 2025, which means most taxpayers must provide routing and account numbers to get their refunds directly deposited into their bank accounts.

Taxpayers without a bank account can learn how to open one at an FDIC insured bank or through the National Credit Union Locator Tool. Veterans, see the Veterans Benefits Banking Program for financial services options at participating banks.

Prepaid debit cards, digital wallets or mobile apps may support direct deposit. To use these options, taxpayers must have routing and account numbers associated with their personal accounts. Check with the mobile app provider or financial institution to confirm which numbers to use.