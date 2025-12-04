Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh Introduces Piezo System for Advanced Rhinoplasty

Dr. Sedgh adopts Piezo ultrasonic technology for rhinoplasty, offering more precise bone reshaping with reduced tissue trauma and faster recovery.

Piezo allows me to perform rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty with a level of accuracy and safety that was not possible before” “It’s truly a breakthrough for patients who want natural results.” — Dr. Jacob Sedgh

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Sedgh has implemented the Piezo ultrasonic system into his surgical practice, adding a technology-driven approach to rhinoplasty that allows controlled reshaping of nasal bone while reducing trauma to surrounding tissues. The adoption of this system reflects a broader shift in the field toward ultrasonic-assisted procedures, which have been studied for their ability to improve accuracy and minimize postoperative swelling.Piezo ultrasonic instrumentation operates through micro-vibrations that selectively act on bone without cutting or tearing adjacent cartilage, blood vessels, or soft tissue. This mechanism contrasts traditional rhinoplasty tools such as rasps and osteotomes, which rely on manual force. A 2019 study published in Aesthetic Plastic Surgery reported that Piezo-assisted rhinoplasty resulted in significantly reduced bruising and edema within the first postoperative week compared with conventional techniques, supporting growing clinical interest in the technology.“Piezo allows me to perform rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty with a level of accuracy and safety that was not possible before,” said Dr. Sedgh. “This technology provides the ability to modify the bony framework in a highly controlled manner, which is especially useful in complex structural cases.”Rhinoplasty remains one of the most frequently performed facial procedures in the United States. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 213,000 rhinoplasties were performed in 2022, with patient demand steadily increasing for techniques that yield natural results and reduced downtime. Ultrasonic rhinoplasty has gained momentum in recent years, particularly among patients seeking faster recovery and decreased swelling.The Piezo system is increasingly noted for its relevance in revision rhinoplasty, where previous surgical alterations or scar tissue can make bone modification more challenging. By allowing bone adjustments without disturbing soft tissue planes, the technology supports greater predictability in cases involving asymmetry, crooked noses, or residual dorsal irregularities. Studies have also shown that the controlled cuts produced by ultrasonic tools can reduce the risk of bone fragmentation, an important factor in maintaining stability post-operatively.Recovery outcomes associated with the Piezo system have also been a point of interest. Research published in the Journal of Craniofacial Surgery indicates that patients undergoing ultrasonic rhinoplasty typically experience milder bruising and shorter periods of social downtime. While individual recovery varies, clinical data suggests that many patients see improvements in swelling within a shorter timeframe compared to traditional methods.Los Angeles continues to be an active hub for innovation in facial plastic surgery, with patient populations often seeking procedures that balance aesthetic improvement with functional breathing outcomes. The introduction of Piezo technology in this environment reflects ongoing advancements in surgical precision and patient care. As more surgeons adopt ultrasonic instruments, interest continues to grow in techniques that prioritize structural preservation and enhanced control during osteotomies.Dr. Sedgh specializes in primary and revision rhinoplasty, functional nasal surgery , and facial reconstructive procedures. His integration of the Piezo ultrasonic system aligns with a growing trend toward data-supported, technology-enhanced surgical methods that emphasize accuracy and tissue preservation.For more information about rhinoplasty techniques, clinical data on Piezo ultrasonic instrumentation, or to inquire about updates in facial plastic surgery technology, please contact Sedgh Facial Plastic Surgery at 310-888-2884 or visit https://www.sedghplasticsurgery.com/

