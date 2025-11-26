When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 26, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes. Company Name: Wegmans Food Markets, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese

Company Announcement

Rochester, N.Y. – Wegmans Food Markets is recalling Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese with Wegmans’ scale labels due to the potential presence of Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This product was sold at Wegmans stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. between November 14 and November 24, 2025.

The product is packaged in a plastic tub labeled Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese (see image below) with UPC 2-77580-XXXXX-7 (“XXXXX” varies based upon weight). All lot codes have been recalled and removed from shelves.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after Wegmans was notified by its supplier that Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumers who have purchased Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano Cheese from Wegmans are urged to return it for a full refund. Customers with questions can contact Wegmans Food Markets at 1-855-934-3663 on Wednesday, 11/26, from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Thursday, 11/27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Friday, 11/28, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; and starting on Saturday, 11/29, daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

