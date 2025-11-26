VISUAL SEMICONDUCTOR INTRODUCES GF3D™ 65-INCH 8K HOME ENTERTAINMENT DISPLAY

Visual Semiconductor Inc. (VSI), listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange (ICG), announced worldwide demonstrations of new GF3D™ 65-inch 8K Glasses-Free 3D displays.

Incergo S.A. (XWBO:ICG.VI)

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Semiconductor Inc. (VSI), a subsidiary of INCERGO S.A. (ICG), listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, announced worldwide demonstrations of its new GF3D™ 65-inch 8K (Glasses-Free 3D) display. Perfect for modern households, the GF3D™ television transforms any living room into an immersive 3D experience that feels alive and present in the room. “GF3D™ is the new color, and flat 2D is the old black and white.”With immersive visual performance powered by plenoptic technology, the GF3D™ 65-inch 8K television provides natural, room-filling 3D that can be viewed comfortably from couches, chairs, and anywhere in the living room—without glasses, goggles, head tracking, or eye tracking of any kind.The GF3D™ large-format display supports high-resolution video playback, real-time 2D-to-3D conversion, immersive entertainment, and next-generation interactive applications—bringing live sports, e-sports, racing, and fast-action gaming to life in ways flat displays cannot. Fans can see plays, motion, and spatial action with enhanced presence and realism. Games feel more dramatic and responsive, with characters and environments appearing to extend into the room. Movies, concerts, streaming content, family videos, and kids’ shows also come alive with immersive clarity—all without any glasses.These GF3D™ demonstrations are now taking place around the world for various companies exploring the next generation of consumer entertainment technology.To schedule an appointment for a GF3D™ demonstration, please contact:Press (Schedule Demo): press@visualsemi.comBD / Partnerships (Schedule Demo): bd@visualsemi.comInvestors (Schedule Demo): investors@visualsemi.comConsumers (Schedule Demo): products@visualsemi.comFollow Visual Semiconductor Inc.: https://www.tiktok.com/@visualsemi About Visual Semiconductor Inc.Visual Semiconductor Inc., a subsidiary of INCERGO S.A. (ICG), develops GF3D™ display systems using plenoptic technology for smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, and large-format displays.About INCERGO S.A. (ICG)INCERGO S.A. (ICG), listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a global technology holding company focused on advanced display systems and next-generation visual innovation.

