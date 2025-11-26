BWISE Solutions Joins MJBizCon 2025 to Showcase Game Changing Cannabis ERP and WMS Innovations

BWISE logo BWISE Cannabis Joins MJBizcon

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BWISE Solutions , a trusted leader in ERP and logistics technology, is proud to announce its participation at MJBizCon 2025, the premier global cannabis business conference and expo. Taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the event will bring together thousands of industry leaders, innovators, and professionals driving the future of cannabis.At Booth #26622, BWISE Solutions will showcase its cannabis-focused ERP and WMS technology, built on the powerful SAP Business One platform and integrated with WISE WMS. This powerful combination helps cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors achieve full traceability, streamlined operations, and compliance across their entire supply chain.Highlights at the BWISE Booth● Live Demos: Explore how BWISE, powered by SAP Business One, simplifies compliance, accounting, and inventory management for cannabis operations.● BWISE Cannabis in Action: Experience a warehouse management system designed to optimize traceability, fulfillment, and automation in the cannabis supply chain.● Expert Insights: Meet with ERP and logistics specialists to learn how to scale your business with integrated technology built for cannabis growth.With ever-changing regulations and an increasingly competitive market, BWISE Solutions delivers technology that gives cannabis operators the clarity and control needed to thrive. Whether you’re managing cultivation, extraction, distribution, or retail, BWISE helps unify your data and workflows into one intelligent ecosystem.Join Bwise Solutions at MJBizCon 2025● Location: Las Vegas Convention Center● Dates: December 2-5, 2025● Booth #26622About BWISE SolutionsBWISE Solutions delivers ERP and warehouse management technologies that drive efficiency, visibility, and profitability. As an SAP Partner, BWISE provides end-to-end solutions that empower businesses to operate smarter and grow faster.

