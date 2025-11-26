Maryland Adds Two New Master Anglers to Growing Recognition Program

November 26, 2025

Reisterstown and Forest Hill anglers complete 10-species milestone

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has recognized Darwin Hayward of Reisterstown and Vincent Tucciarella of Forest Hill for catching 10 different species of trophy-size fish to earn the FishMaryland Master Angler milestone.

These two anglers bring the total number of Master Anglers in the program, now in its sixth year, to 28.

FishMaryland is Maryland’s recreational fishing award program, which promotes year-round recreational fishing and affordable, accessible, diverse, and high-quality fishing opportunities. More information on the Master Angler Milestone Award and the FishMaryland program is available on the program’s website.

Darwin Hayward

Master Angler Darwin Hayward

Hayward began fishing five to 10 years ago. He was following an angler’s Facebook page about fishing in the lower Susquehanna River, and after exchanging comments, the angler invited him to try fishing. It was a life-changing experience for Hayward.

He enjoys saltwater fishing the most, especially fishing for tuna and other offshore species.

Hayward is passionate about fishing for muskellunge, also known as muskie, in the upper Potomac River. He only targets muskie when the water is cold, and always uses catch-and-release best practices. He finds fishing for muskie the most challenging fishing he does.

His most surprising catch was a 24.25-inch brown trout that he landed in the upper Potomac while fishing for muskie. That catch earned him his first FishMaryland species award.

Hayward said he was proud of the first award and that it inspired him to pursue another. He has all his awards framed and hanging on his wall.

“Once you receive your first certificate and you realize there is a goal of Master Angler status, it gives you something to push for,” said Hayward. “Stay focused and stay at it, no matter if you get discouraged at times.”

He now shares his best fishing experiences with his family, who often join him on his outings. Hayward believes fishing should always be about having fun.

Hayward’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Brown trout – 24.25 inches

Blue catfish – 40.25 inches

Striped bass – 45 inches

Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) – 30 inches

Muskellunge – 41 inches

Largemouth bass – 21 inches

Hickory shad – 18 inches

Sand tiger shark – 83 inches

Bluefin tuna – 69 inches

Blueline tilefish – 26.5 inches

Vincent Tucciarella

Master Angler Vincent Tucciarella

Tucciarella’s earliest fishing memories are pond fishing in Harford County with his father when he was about 5 years old. His father died when he was 7, and several years later, he found his father’s old tackle box. From that moment on he had “fishing fever.” Tucciarella and his friends rode their bikes to local creeks and ponds to fish.

When he was 18 or 19, a friend of his father introduced him to fishing for northern pike and chain pickerel at Loch Raven Reservoir in Baltimore County. Those species quickly became two of his favorites. Tucciarella said muskie fishing is on his bucket list.

His favorite type of fishing now is kayaking out at sunrise to fish for striped bass with topwater lures in the lower Susquehanna River.

Tucciarella said his most challenging but rewarding catch was the fish that completed his Master Angler milestone, an 8.125-inch redbreast sunfish. As a kid, he often caught sunfish on Winter’s Run, a small creek near his home. Returning to those same pools brought back vivid memories of fishing with his friends as a young boy.

Tucciarella’s teenage son, Luca, was the 16th Master Angler award winner and the one who encouraged him to pursue the milestone. “Luca drives me to go,” Tucciarella said.

Luca and fellow Master Angler Nate Choinski became friends through the program. Tucciarella said Luca now hopes to reach 20 award certificate fish.

Blue catfish – 41 inches

Chain pickerel – 26 inches

Largemouth bass – 21.25 inches

Chesapeake Channa (northern snakehead) – 30 inches

Bullhead catfish – 15.25 inches

Hickory shad – 18.5 inches

White perch – 13 inches

Yellow perch – 14.5 inches

Smallmouth bass – 20.5 inches

Redbreast sunfish – 8.125 inches

Fishing license, tackle, boat, and marine fuel purchases fund DNR’s fish conservation work. Fishing licenses can be purchased online through MD Outdoors or in person at license agent locations.