Skyclimb Sensory Development Center Launches The REset Roadmap

An Evidence-Based Course to Support Your Child's Nervous System and Development

The nervous system plays a crucial role in child development, yet it's often overlooked in favor of labels and surface-level behavior strategies” — Terin Fetty

WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyclimb Sensory Development Center announced the launch of The REset Roadmap, a comprehensive online course designed to empower parents with the knowledge and tools to support their child's nervous system regulation and overall development, especially for families navigating sensory challenges, emotional outbursts, or long waitlists for services.

“We’re witnessing more children struggling to regulate, connect, and thrive than ever before, and parents are desperate for answers that actually work. After 25 years in pediatric occupational therapy, I’ve seen what truly changes a child’s trajectory and it’s not another quick fix or sticker chart. It’s understanding how the nervous system actually works, and how to nourish and rewire it.” says Terin Fetty, Director at the Skyclimb Sensory Development Center. "The nervous system plays a crucial role in child development, yet it's often overlooked in favor of labels and surface-level behavior strategies.”

The REset Roadmap offers a practical, science-backed system to support a child’s development from the ground up, encompassing strategies for nutrition, sensory processing, integrating primitive reflexes, as well as techniques for both co-regulation and self-regulation.

“We understand how urgent it feels when your child needs help now and you don’t want to have to wait months to see a specialist before they can get it,” explains Fetty. “In this course, you’ll receive easy-to-follow, evidence-based strategies that empower you to support your child’s development right away. From sensory challenges to motor delays and behavioral struggles, these tools are designed to help you make a positive impact in your child’s life immediately.”

About Skyclimb Sensory Development Center:

Skyclimb Sensory Development Center is a pediatric occupational therapy center located in Winchester, VA, dedicated to fueling child development through sensory support, reflex integration, nervous system regulation, and nutrition. Specializing in sensory processing, its therapists utilize fun, interactive therapy and innovative occupational therapy methods to address developmental delays and help children reach their full potential. Says Fetty, “Our mission is not in any way about changing who your child is, it’s about helping their inherent light shine bright.”



