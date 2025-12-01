A Lifetime in Words: 88-Year-Old Armenian-American Author Inspires New Generations Through The Hawk

Image of the book, The Hawk: My Memoir. Photo of Shahen Guiragossian from decades ago. Photo of Shahen Guiragossian in the present day.

The Hawk is a powerful memoir of survival, identity, and hope — tracing one man’s journey from the aftermath of loss to rebuilding a life in America.

My parents never spoke much about what they endured,” he says. “But I realized that by writing, I could keep their story — and our people’s story —alive.” — Shahen Guiragossian

COCONUT CREEK, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At 88 years old, Shahen Guiragossian has turned a lifetime of memories into a lasting legacy. His debut memoir, The Hawk, is more than one man’s story — it’s a bridge between generations, carrying the spirit of Armenian resilience forward for those who will inherit it next.

Born to survivors of the Armenian Genocide, Guiragossian grew up in a home filled with love, silence, and the weight of unspoken history. Like many children of survivors, he learned to read between the lines — in the pauses, in the glances, in the stories that were never fully told. Through The Hawk, he finally gives voice to that inheritance — tracing how his parents’ endurance shaped his own journey and how storytelling itself can become an act of remembrance.

Spanning decades, The Hawk moves through the defining chapters of Guiragossian’s life: growing up as the child of genocide survivors, immigrating and building a new life, working, raising a family, and, ultimately, looking back with the kind of clarity that only comes with age. Told in an accessible, conversational style, the memoir reads like an elder sitting at the head of the table, inviting loved ones to pull up a chair and listen.

Both deeply personal and universally human, The Hawk invites readers to remember where they come from while finding hope in who they can still become. Guiragossian writes honestly about hardship, sacrifice, identity, and faith — but also about humor, joy, and the small, everyday moments that make a life meaningful. Written in his late eighties, his memoir reminds the Armenian diaspora and younger generations that it’s never too late — or too early — to tell your story.

For readers of immigrant narratives, family sagas, and intergenerational memoirs, The Hawk offers a rare first-person perspective from a member of a generation that is slowly fading from view. Guiragossian’s decision to write at 88 is both an act of courage and a call to action, urging others to capture their own stories before they are lost to time.

Proceeds from The Hawk support the Armenian Relief Society, in honor of his heritage, and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, in memory of his nephew lost in the September 11 tragedy. In this way, the book not only preserves the past but actively contributes to organizations working to honor memory, support communities, and educate future generations.

For interviews, review copies, or speaking inquiries, please contact thehawkmemoir@gmail.com.

