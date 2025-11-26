Opening of Queen One’s New Headquarters

Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the grand opening of Queen One’s new global headquarters — the Rise and Fly Vision Centre — in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Spanning more than 30,000 square feet at 25 Kent Avenue, the facility will serve as the company’s central hub for innovation, community collaboration, and next-generation e-commerce development. The project represents a more than $10 million capital investment and is expected to create 600 full-time, high-tech jobs in New York City over the next five years, alongside an estimated $67 million in research and development investment.

“New York’s tech sector is thriving, and Queen One’s expansion in Brooklyn is proof that innovation and opportunity continue to rise here in the Empire State,” Governor Hochul said. “The Rise and Fly Vision Centre represents the next chapter of New York’s e-commerce leadership — blending technology, creativity, and community to create hundreds of high-quality jobs and cutting-edge solutions that will shape the digital economy for years to come.”

The company’s expansion is supported by up to $6 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits from Empire State Development (ESD) in exchange for the job creation commitments.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Queen One’s investment in Williamsburg is a powerful example of how New York continues to attract and grow world-class technology companies. This project strengthens Brooklyn’s position as a hub for innovation while bringing hundreds of good-paying jobs to the city. We are proud to support Queen One’s vision for the future of e-commerce through our Excelsior Jobs Program.”

Queen One Founder and CEO Ryan Urban said, “The Time is Now. Time to Work. Time of Your Life. Queen One is officially in process. We’re honored to be part of the bedrock of innovation in Brooklyn. Thank you to the state of New York and the best city in the world for this special partnership and incredible opportunity. There are so many vibrant success stories in New York right now and we’re pulsing with excitement with what's to come in the next 10 years.”

New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President & CEO Andrew Kimball said, “Queen One's decision to open its global headquarters in Brooklyn underscores the strength of New York City's tech sector and the diverse talent that continues to draw world-class innovators to the five boroughs. Bridging modern e-commerce innovation with AI and community collaboration, Queen One joins a growing list of companies choosing NYC to scale and NYCEDC is proud to work with Queen One as they build a home in the Applied AI capital of the world.”

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez said, “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for her commitment to fostering an innovation economy that creates real opportunity for New Yorkers, and I’m proud that the State Legislature has worked alongside her to champion investments that keep cutting-edge companies right here in our communities. The opening of Queen One’s Rise and Fly Vision Centre is a powerful reminder that when we invest in the talent, creativity, and diversity of New York City, we fuel the kind of technological growth that delivers good jobs, strengthens our neighborhoods, and builds a more inclusive future for the tech sector.”

Assemblymember Steve Otis said, “Congratulations to Queen One on their exciting vision for a new technology business concept and for doing what so many high-tech innovators have done, choose New York State to start and grow their business. Governor Hochul and our team at Empire State Development have made attracting and expanding technology success stories a major part of New York’s economic growth. Technology companies repeatedly choose New York because of our educated workforce and the science and technology focus of Empire State Development.”

Queen One's headquarters opening in Brooklyn marks another milestone in New York City's evolution as a premier destination for tech innovation and entrepreneurship. The city's combination of diverse talent, substantial capital resources, world-class academic institutions, and creative energy continues to draw both industry leaders and emerging companies. Strategic expansions from firms like OpenAI, Duolingo, and StubHub, alongside investments from high-growth companies such as Figma, Rippling, Rokt, and Quadrature, demonstrate the momentum behind New York's tech sector. With Queen One now operational in Brooklyn, the company joins a thriving ecosystem driving breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, e-commerce, and digital infrastructure. Through these strategic investments and expansions, New York positions itself as the premier market where technology companies build, scale, and drive lasting impact.

Since 2021, New York State's tech sector has added nearly 35,000 new jobs and New York City is now home to more than 2,000 AI start-ups. The number of tech businesses in the state has increased by 30 percent to more than 31,400 businesses, and New York City's tech sector has added jobs at nearly 10 times the rate of the city’s overall economy.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Queen One

Queen One is the brand technology platform bringing life, energy, and guaranteed revenue to websites and communication programs. Guided by the belief that every product has a story, Queen One is building a platform that helps communicate their value and drive real revenue for Commerce brands worldwide. The company’s headquarters, The Rise and Fly Vision Centre, brings together technical and commercial teams that strengthen New York’s innovation corridor and support job creation in the city’s technology sector.