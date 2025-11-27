Entrée Capital Closes $300 Million in New Funds to Back AI, DeepTech, Crypto and Generational Founders

General Partners : Ran Achituv, Avi Eyal, Yoni Osherov and Eran Bielski

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Entrée Capital, a leading global venture capital firm, today announced its new funds targeting early stage investments and totalling $300 million. This milestone brings the firm's total assets under management to $1.5 billion, underscoring Entrée's unwavering commitment to “backing exceptional founders building the impossible” in a rapidly evolving global tech landscape.The new funds reinforce Entrée Capital’s commitment to Israel and Israeli-related founders globally, while continuing to invest selectively in exceptional founding teams in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The capital will be primarily deployed across pre-seed, seed and Series A investments.Entrée Capital has backed over 180 companies, including category-defining leaders such as monday.com, SeatGeek, Gusto, Rapyd, Riskified, Coupang, Deliveroo, Breezometer, PillPack, and Glovo. The firm has generated top-tier performance, returned more than $3 billion to investors to date, and achieved over 43 exits and IPOs.Recent portfolio activity includes the acquisition of Weavy by Figma, underscoring Entrée’s conviction in AI-native software products and ‘Weird is Wonderful” outlier opportunities.Entrée’s new funds will target founders building in:- Artificial Intelligence : AI-native applications, vertical AI, and enabling infrastructure- Deep-Tech & Quantum Computing : compute, science-driven systems, advanced materials, and dual-use technologies (DefenseTech)- Software, Data & B2B Productivity- Crypto, primarily Infrastructure and SecurityFounded and led by serial entrepreneurs, Entrée Capital applies operating depth, hands-on experience, and long-term alignment in its work with portfolio companies. The firm has always stood by its portfolio companies and limited partners who recognize its resilience, founder-first culture, and commitment during challenging market cycles.Ran Achituv, General Partner, commented:“We are entering a new era where physics, compute, software, and national-security innovation converge. Israel remains a global powerhouse for deep-tech and quantum innovation, and we are scaling that reach across Europe, the UK, and the United States.”Eran Bielski, General Partner, said:“AI is not a fad. It is a foundational transformation of the global economy. We are focused on AI-native founders building vertical agents, infrastructure, and category-defining software. We’ve been investing in AI for over 7 years, and these funds will double down on the theme.”Yoni Osherov, General Partner, added:“Entrée stands out because of its deep founder DNA and its commitment to standing with entrepreneurs from day zero. I am excited to support world-class founders building enduring companies from Israel and globally.”ENDSAbout Entrée CapitalEntrée Capital, founded in 2009 with offices in Tel Aviv, London, and the US, is a global venture capital firm managing over $1.5 billion across ten funds. The firm invests in multi-stage startups worldwide, with a focus on Israel and Israel-related opportunities, Europe/UK, and the US. Backed by top institutions, Entrée has delivered top-5th percentile returns, investing in over 180 companies including monday.com, Riskified, Rapyd, Stripe, SeatGeek, PillPack, Classiq, Empathy, AirEV, Gusto, and Coupang. Its portfolio has generated 43 exits and IPOs, creating tens of thousands of jobs and over $300 billion in combined value.To learn more, visit: www.entreecapital.vc

