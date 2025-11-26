Mainstream Media Falls Short on Crypto Coverage, Sandmark Tells London Event

Giles Broom, Editor-in-Chief of Sandmark, discusses the media's role in the future of crypto at London event.

We might wait light years for the mainstream media to focus in an open-minded way on understanding crypto’s utility and the investment case, even for the major coins” — Giles Broom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mainstream news organizations have failed to keep pace with the rapid growth of cryptocurrency markets and blockchain finance, leaving specialized publications to cover one of the most transformative economic trends of our time.

Traditional newspapers and broadcasters continue to prioritize coverage of high-profile frauds, scams, and celebrity-driven memecoin promotions over more significant developments. This approach ignores the growing institutional adoption by governments, asset managers, and global banks – even as the cryptocurrency market surpassed $4 trillion in value earlier this year, Sandmark said at a London event on Crypto at a Crossroads: Media, Markets & the UK’s Role.

The gap in coverage extends to emerging trends such as tokenization of traditional assets including equities, gold, real estate, and retirement savings. Societies and their governments are still defining crypto as an asset class, beyond what its early communities may have envisaged.

“We might wait light years for the mainstream media to focus in an open-minded way on understanding crypto’s utility and the investment case, even for the major coins,” Giles Broom, Editor-in-Chief of Sandmark, said during a panel session on The Evolving Role of Media in Crypto’s Future. “It’s partly due to a lack of resources at a very challenging time for journalists. We have an opportunity to improve the quality of information in circulation on this topic.”

The event was hosted by law firm Bird & Bird and public relations agency Wachsman in the City of London, just a few hundred metres from Fleet Street where many of the UK’s leading newspapers were once based.

While some established financial publications are expanding their crypto coverage, specialized media and analytics firms have led the way in providing in-depth reporting on blockchain-based finance. However, panelists acknowledged challenges facing the sector, including recent layoffs and difficulties in monetizing content amid changing consumer habits.

Despite these headwinds, audience engagement continues to grow. Topics such as institutional investment and the intersection of politics and crypto are expected to drive continued interest.

“There is nowhere more exciting to be in financial journalism than crypto right now, whether you’re into analyzing the link between macroeconomic events, cryptocurrency and other traditional asset movements, or studying the relationship between global finance, politics, and blockchain-enabled breakthroughs in technology and money,” Broom said. “We’re currently scaling our editorial team across Europe, the GCC region, Asia-Pacific, and the Americas.”

Panelists identified the convergence of traditional finance and crypto as a defining theme for 2025 and beyond, as banking, asset management, and personal finance increasingly embrace digital assets. They also emphasized that market participants from traditional finance have a particular need for education and explanation prior to committing funds to crypto markets and that the work done by specialized media in this area may also have benefits for consumers who are at risk from scams and market misinformation.

The convergence of ‘TradFi’ and crypto, the mainstreaming of digital assets markets and the prospect of tokenizing ‘real-world’ assets owned by institutions and households are major drivers behind the emergence of Sandmark to help define crypto more seriously.

A second panel, The Future of Crypto in the UK, concluded that Britain risks falling behind other major economies without faster regulatory development and clearer strategic leadership.

