DGR Systems Joins Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network to Develop Skilled Technology Workforce

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tampa Bay Tech Foundation recently received a competitive Pathways to Career Opportunities Grant (PCOG) from the Florida Department of Education, making it one of 34 organizations selected statewide to expand apprenticeship opportunities across Florida. The TBTAN will launch state-registered apprenticeship programs in 2026. DGR Systems is stepping up as employer partner, helping to shape the region’s tech workforce and opening doors to life-changing career opportunities for individuals who may not have otherwise had access. This collaboration represents a major step forward for the Tampa Bay community strengthening local talent pipelines, supporting economic mobility, and fueling the growth of a more inclusive and resilient tech ecosystem in Tampa Bay.

"Tampa Bay's technology sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, and traditional hiring methods alone cannot meet the demand for skilled professionals," said Kim Vogel, Program Manager, Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network, "The employers joining the Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network recognize that investing in talent development isn't just good for business—it's essential for our regional economy and creates meaningful career opportunities for our community."

“At DGR Systems, we believe that strengthening our local technology workforce is essential to sustaining the innovation and service excellence our customers rely on across the Southeast. Partnering with the Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network allows us to play a direct role in developing the next generation of talent—individuals who bring fresh perspectives, diverse experiences, and a passion for solving complex challenges,” explained Jason Dugger, Chief Technology Officer. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to providing high-value services while contributing to a stronger, more inclusive tech community. We’re proud to support a program that not only opens doors to meaningful careers but also helps build the resilient workforce our region needs for the future.”

The DGR Systems apprentices will work alongside experienced technology professionals while earning competitive wages and learn critical professional and technical skills.

About the Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network:

The Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network addresses critical workforce shortages in technology by creating alternative pathways to careers. The program combines:

• On-the-job training

• Related technical instruction

• Industry certifications

• Competitive wages

• Career Program Highlights

The network brings together employer partners, educational institutions, CareerSource Tampa Bay, and community organizations to create a comprehensive talent development ecosystem.

How to Get Involved:

Individuals interested in apprenticeship opportunities and employers seeking to join the network can learn more at TBTAN or contact the Tampa Bay Tech Foundation at: foundation@tampabay.tech.

About DGR Systems:

DGR Systems specializes in delivering comprehensive IT solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an ever-changing technological environment. Our offerings are built on three core pillars: IT infrastructure that creates resilient digital foundations, advanced cybersecurity solutions that secure data and operations, and transformative workplace innovations that drive productivity and collaboration. Whether it’s deploying scalable cloud environments, implementing identity-first security strategies, or integrating AI-driven workflows, we provide tailored solutions that align with business goals. Our customer-focused approach ensures measurable outcomes, driving transformation and preparing organizations for the challenges of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.dgrsystems.com.

About Tampa Bay Tech Foundation:

Tampa Bay Tech Foundation serves as the central hub for technology innovation and workforce development in the Tampa Bay region. Through programs like the Tampa Bay Tech Apprentice Network, the Foundation connects employers, educational institutions, and workforce development organizations to address critical talent challenges while creating equitable pathways to technology careers. For more information, visit www.tampabay.tech.

Media Contact:

Clare DeBoef

DGR Systems

cdeboef@dgrsystems.com

Kim Vogel, MA

Tampa Bay Tech Foundation

foundation@tampabay.tech

