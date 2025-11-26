LottoGraphs Animated Lottery Videos SaaS

LYNN, MA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LottoGraphs Unveils Version 3.0: The Future of AI-Powered Lottery Analytics Expands to Canada with New Master Classes and Enhanced Payment FlexibilityLottoGraphs, the innovative SaaS platform transforming lottery analysis through cutting-edge animation and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce the launch of its latest update. This major expansion introduces a suite of new features designed to empower players, including the debut of comprehensive Master Classes, the addition of Canadian Lottery games, and a streamlined checkout experience powered by Stripe. Leveraging the power of the Google Gemini 2.5 AI Engine, LottoGraphs Animated Lottery Videos (ver 3.0) moves beyond static spreadsheets, offering users a dynamic, visual way to identify "hot" and "cold" number patterns. With this latest update, the platform solidifies its position as the premier tool for data-driven lottery strategies.Unlock Winning Strategies with New Master Classes LottoGraphs is committed to user success, not just through tools, but through education. The newly launched Master Classes provide subscribers with exclusive, in-depth training on how to maximize the potential of the LottoGraphs platform. These sessions guide users through the nuances of reading animated data trends, understanding frequency analysis, and leveraging AI insights to make smarter, more informed picks.LottoGraphs Goes North: Canadian Lottery Games Now Available In response to growing demand, LottoGraphs has officially expanded its database to include major Canadian Lottery games. Players across Canada can now access the same high-level visual analytics and AI-driven predictions that have become essential for players in the U.S. markets. This expansion opens the door for Canadian users to visualize patterns in games like Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49 with unprecedented clarity, along with our other lottery offerings in MA, NY, NJ, TX, NC, OH, PA, MD, CA, GA, IL, FL and UKSeamless Access with Stripe To ensure a frictionless user experience, LottoGraphs has integrated Stripe, offering secure and versatile payment options. Whether subscribing to the Economy, Silver, or Gold plans, users can now enjoy a "one-click checkout" process. The updated payment gateway supports multiple payment methods, making it easier than ever to join the community and access premium features immediately.Key Features of the Update:• AI-Driven Analytics: Powered by Google Gemini 2.5 for deep data visualization.• Expanded Game Library: Now featuring major Canadian Lotteries and 4-Minute Keno games for MA, NY, GA, and Foxwoods.• Educational Support: New Master Classes to help users master the software.• Flexible Payments: Secure Stripe integration with multiple payment options.“We believe in the power of data visualization to uncover patterns that standard numbers simply can’t show,” said the LottoGraphs team. “With our expansion into Canada and the launch of our Master Classes, we are giving our users the ultimate toolkit to play smarter, not harder.”Availability The new features are available immediately at www.LottoGraphs.tv . New users can explore the platform with a 7-day free trial to experience the difference firsthand.About LottoGraphs LottoGraphs is a leading SaaS application dedicated to lottery data visualization. By combining historical data with advanced animation and modern AI technology, LottoGraphs provides a unique, interactive experience that helps players analyze trends and probability with ease.Media Contact: William Lott, Founder, Creator & CEO, The LottoGraphs Corporation, visit us at www.LottoGraphs.tv

LottoGraphs Version 3.0 Promo Video on YouTube

