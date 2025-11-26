EaseMoov Launches as Ireland's Dedicated Walking Pad Brand, Opens Pre-Orders

EaseMoov WalkEase walking pads designed for Irish homes and apartments Remote worker using EaseMoov walking pad under standing desk in Irish home office EaseMoov WalkEase Flex-Fold features ultra-compact 180° folding design for small spaces

Irish-owned brand brings compact walking pad treadmills to remote workers and busy households across Ireland with three models from €275.

We created EaseMoov because Irish people deserve a walking pad brand that understands our lifestyle, small apartments, rainy days, and balancing work and family.” — Ciarán Murphy, Co-founder of EaseMoov

DUBLIN, CO. DUBLIN, IRELAND, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EaseMoov Launches as Ireland's Dedicated Walking Pad Brand, Opening Pre-Orders NationwideEaseMoov, a new Irish-owned walking pad brand, has officially launched and opened pre-orders across the Republic of Ireland. Designed specifically for Irish homes, apartments, and home offices, EaseMoov offers compact under-desk treadmills that help people stay active despite limited space, unpredictable weather, and busy schedules.Founded by Dublin-based entrepreneurs and parents of three Ciarán Murphy and Aoife Collins, EaseMoov addresses a growing need among Irish remote workers and families who want to increase their daily movement without gym memberships or outdoor commitments. The walking pad Ireland market has seen rising interest, but EaseMoov is the first brand to offer dedicated Irish customer support, fast local shipping, and products designed with Irish living spaces in mind."After years of both of us sitting at our desks working from home, we realised we weren't alone in struggling to stay active," said Ciarán Murphy, co-founder of EaseMoov. "Between the weather, three kids, and limited space in our home, getting our steps in felt impossible. We created EaseMoov because Irish people deserve a walking pad brand that understands our lifestyle – small apartments, rainy days, and the challenge of balancing work and family whilst trying to stay healthy."EaseMoov's compact walking pad for home use fits seamlessly under standing desks or in front of the television, allowing users to walk whilst working, watching their favourite programmes, or taking calls. The quiet motor design won't disturb family members or colleagues on video calls, whilst the slim profile makes it easy to slide under a sofa or bed when not in use.The brand is launching with three models to suit different needs and budgets. The WalkEase Home (€275, reduced from €350) is designed for beginners and under-desk walking, featuring speeds up to 8 km/h and an ultra-quiet motor under 45dB. The WalkEase Pro (€375, reduced from €475) offers a powerful 2-in-1 design with speeds up to 14 km/h and a manual incline for those wanting more intensive workouts. For space-conscious households, the WalkEase Flex-Fold (€395, reduced from €595) features a unique 180° folding design that reduces storage space to just 82 x 54 cm – ideal for small apartments.Health experts recommend 7,000 to 10,000 steps daily for heart health and weight management, yet many Irish workers struggle to achieve this during dark winter months. EaseMoov's walking pad treadmill Ireland offering provides a practical solution, enabling users to accumulate steps throughout the day without leaving home or changing into gym clothes."We're opening pre-orders with special launch pricing because we want to make it as easy as possible for Irish households to start moving more," added Aoife Collins, co-founder of EaseMoov. "Every EaseMoov comes with Irish-based customer support, clear setup instructions, and delivery timelines that respect our customers' schedules. We're not just selling a product – we're building a community of people who refuse to let sitting become their default."Key Features Across EaseMoov Walking Pads:- Compact Design: Fits under standard standing desks and stores easily in small apartments- Whisper-Quiet Operation: Ultra-quiet motors suitable for home offices and shared living spaces (as low as 45dB)- Variable Speed Settings: From beginner-friendly 0.5 km/h up to running speeds of 14 km/h depending on model- Easy Setup: Arrives ready to use with minimal assembly required- Built for Irish Homes: Designed specifically for the space constraints and lifestyle needs of Irish households- Local Support: Irish customer service team available to assist with questions and setupEaseMoov pre-orders are now available through the brand's website at https://easemoov.ie , with deliveries expected to begin in December 2025. Launch pricing offers savings of €75 to €200 across all three models, available for a limited time.About EaseMoovEaseMoov is an Irish-owned walking pad brand dedicated to helping people across Ireland move more in their daily lives, regardless of space constraints or weather conditions. Founded in 2025 by Dublin-based entrepreneurs Ciarán Murphy and Aoife Collins, parents of three who experienced firsthand the challenges of staying active while working from home, EaseMoov designs compact, under-desk walking pads specifically for Irish homes and lifestyles. The company's mission is to make daily movement accessible, convenient, and achievable for remote workers, busy parents, and anyone looking to improve their health without leaving home.For more information, visit https://easemoov.ie Media Contact:Ciarán Murphy & Aoife CollinsEaseMoovEmail: press@easemoov.ieWebsite: https://easemoov.ie

