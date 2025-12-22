Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the launch of the newly redesigned Crime Victim Services Division (“CVSD”) website, as part of the Office of the Attorney General’s ongoing efforts to make it easier for Texans to find help, submit information, and access resources.

“Crime victims deserve clear, compassionate, and reliable resources for help when they need it most,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Our redesigned website strengthens access to vital services, ensures victims, advocates, and service providers can easily find information and support, and will help the State of Texas continue to serve those who have been harmed by criminals.”

The updated site offers a clearer structure, new safety tools, and expanded online options for victims, advocates, and service providers. Key improvements introduced in this launch include:

Three clear paths for the most frequent users: Victims and Claimants, Advocates, and Service Providers

More than 20 new pages with detailed guides and direct links to forms and resources

New, secure online forms for submitting documents or contacting program staff

An expanded Help Center with answers to common questions

New safety features, including an escape button on pages discussing sensitive topics

A mobile-friendly and accessible design for easier use on any device

These enhancements make it faster and safer for visitors to connect with Crime Victim Services programs and find the information that fits their needs.

To explore the new site and see all available tools, visit: www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims.