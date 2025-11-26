Submit Release
Courthouse Schedule for Friday, Nov. 28

The Supreme Court and the courthouses in Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, and Morton counties will be open Friday, November 28.

Most county courthouses will be closed Friday, Nov. 28, but will provide court services through other offices. Please see the listing below for more information.

County:  Closure Date(s) Alternate Contact ALTERNATE PHONE NUMBER
Benson Nov. 28 Ramsey County 701-662-1309
Billings Nov. 28 Closed Closed
Bottineau Nov. 28 Rolette County 701-477-3816
Bowman Nov. 28 Office Closed Office Closed
Burke Nov. 28 Court Administration 701-857-6625
Cavalier Nov. 28 Ramsey County 701-662-1309
Dickey Nov. 28 Barnes County 701-845-8881
Divide Nov. 28 Court Administration 701-857-6625
Dunn Nov. 28 Burleigh County 701-222-6682
Eddy Nov. 28 Stutsman County Clerk 701-253-6243
Foster Nov. 28 Stutsman County Clerk 701-253-6243
Kidder Nov. 28 Stutsman County Clerk 701-253-6243
Logan Nov. 28 Office Closed Office Closed
McHenry Nov. 28 Ramsey County 701-662-1309
McIntosh Nov. 28 Stutsman County Clerk 701-253-6243
McKenzie Nov. 28 Court Administration 701-857-6625
Mountrail Nov. 28 Court Administration 701-857-6625
Nelson Nov. 28 Grand Forks County 701-787-2700 
Pembina Nov. 28 Grand Forks County 701-787-2700 
Ransom Nov. 28 Barnes County 701-683-6120
Renville Nov. 28 Rolette County 701-477-3816
Richland Nov. 28 Cass County Clerk. 701-451-6900
Towner Nov. 28 Ramsey County 701-662-1309
Walsh Nov. 28 Grand Forks County 701-787-2700 
Ward Nov. 28 Court Administration 701-857-6625
Wells Nov. 28 Stutsman County Clerk 701-253-6243
Williams Nov. 28 Court Administration 701-857-6625

