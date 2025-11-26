Courthouse Schedule for Friday, Nov. 28

The Supreme Court and the courthouses in Barnes, Burleigh, Cass, and Morton counties will be open Friday, November 28.
Most county courthouses will be closed Friday, Nov. 28, but will provide court services through other offices. Please see the listing below for more information.
|County:
|Closure Date(s)
|Alternate Contact
|ALTERNATE PHONE NUMBER
|Benson
|Nov. 28
|Ramsey County
|701-662-1309
|Billings
|Nov. 28
|Closed
|Closed
|Bottineau
|Nov. 28
|Rolette County
|701-477-3816
|Bowman
|Nov. 28
|Office Closed
|Office Closed
|Burke
|Nov. 28
|Court Administration
|701-857-6625
|Cavalier
|Nov. 28
|Ramsey County
|701-662-1309
|Dickey
|Nov. 28
|Barnes County
|701-845-8881
|Divide
|Nov. 28
|Court Administration
|701-857-6625
|Dunn
|Nov. 28
|Burleigh County
|701-222-6682
|Eddy
|Nov. 28
|Stutsman County Clerk
|701-253-6243
|Foster
|Nov. 28
|Stutsman County Clerk
|701-253-6243
|Kidder
|Nov. 28
|Stutsman County Clerk
|701-253-6243
|Logan
|Nov. 28
|Office Closed
|Office Closed
|McHenry
|Nov. 28
|Ramsey County
|701-662-1309
|McIntosh
|Nov. 28
|Stutsman County Clerk
|701-253-6243
|McKenzie
|Nov. 28
|Court Administration
|701-857-6625
|Mountrail
|Nov. 28
|Court Administration
|701-857-6625
|Nelson
|Nov. 28
|Grand Forks County
|701-787-2700
|Pembina
|Nov. 28
|Grand Forks County
|701-787-2700
|Ransom
|Nov. 28
|Barnes County
|701-683-6120
|Renville
|Nov. 28
|Rolette County
|701-477-3816
|Richland
|Nov. 28
|Cass County Clerk.
|701-451-6900
|Towner
|Nov. 28
|Ramsey County
|701-662-1309
|Walsh
|Nov. 28
|Grand Forks County
|701-787-2700
|Ward
|Nov. 28
|Court Administration
|701-857-6625
|Wells
|Nov. 28
|Stutsman County Clerk
|701-253-6243
|Williams
|Nov. 28
|Court Administration
|701-857-6625