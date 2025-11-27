Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market $4.77 Billion at a Steady 25.9% CAGR 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Be By 2025?

The market size of artificial intelligence (AI) in the electric vehicle (EV) charging sector has seen rapid expansion in recent years. The market value is set to increase from $1.50 billion in 2024 to $1.90 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.3%. The significant growth in previous years is due to the escalation in smart charging infrastructure implementation, greater emphasis on decreasing charging duration and energy expenses, increased use of cloud-based EV charging management systems, growing mindfulness of eco-friendly transportation, and a surge in the amalgamation of IoT and AI technologies in EV contexts.

It is projected that the artificial intelligence (AI) electric vehicle (EV) charging market will skyrocket in the coming years, reaching a valuation of $4.78 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.9%. This surge over the forecast period can be linked to the escalating global adoption of electric vehicles, increasing requirements for proficient energy management within charging infrastructures, expanding integration of renewable energy sources, supportive government initiatives for smart mobility solutions, and the need for on-the-spot charging data analytics. Noteworthy trends expected during this period consist of advancements in self-governing and wireless charging technologies, perfecting AI-powered predictive maintenance systems, innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration solutions, advancements in personalized smart charging mechanisms, and the emergence of AI-enhanced cybersecurity for EV charging networks.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Landscape?

The rise in consumer preference for sustainable and low-emission means of transport is projected to stimulate the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) in the electric vehicle (EV) charging industry in the future. Sustainable and low-emission transportation solutions aim to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and decrease greenhouse gas emissions through methods such as electrification, integration of renewable energy, and efficiency enhancements. The escalating consumer appetite for environmentally sound, low-emission commuting arises from ecological consciousness and economic savings, leading to increased usage of electric vehicles and their associated infrastructure. Artificial intelligence (AI) within the electric vehicle (EV) charging sphere accommodates consumers' need for sustainable and low-emission transport by providing smart, efficient and environmentally friendly charging alternatives. For example, the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, a government body in the U.S., revealed in January 2023 that the transportation sector could achieve complete decarbonization by 2050 via mass adoption of electric vehicles, clean fuels, and intelligent charging infrastructure. Hence, the anticipated increase in consumer expectation for sustainable and low-emission transit is likely to be the key propellant for the artificial intelligence (AI) in electric vehicle (EV) charging industry.

Who Are The Top Players In The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon.com Inc.

• TotalEnergies SE

• Microsoft Corporation

• ENGIE SA

• BYD Co. Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Iberdrola S.A.

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Industry?

Leading firms in the AI in EV charging market are focusing on advanced tech solutions, such as AI-powered fast chargers that aim to improve the user interaction and engagement during charging. These smart chargers maximize charging velocity, regulate power distribution, and boost overall efficiency and reliability. For instance, in October 2025, Electric Era, a US-based EV charging firm, launched its RetailEdge EV charging platform, equipped with AI-driven fast chargers. These chargers were designed to revolutionize the EV charging experience by integrating retail aspects and personalized interaction. Using the firm's HaloAI, the chargers have a voice-activated assistant that could converse, respond to queries, offer customized promotions, and even crack jokes, thereby enhancing the charging process. The platform marries super-fast 400 kW charging with smart retail functionalities, such as loyalty program enrollment, membership confirmation, and direct retail commerce via a touchscreen interface. Moreover, battery-supported technology enhances reliability, cuts operational expenses by up to 70%, and facilitates quick deployment without significant grid enhancements. This innovative approach extends the retail experience into parking lots, improves customer satisfaction, offers new income possibilities for retailers, and supports the EV adoption transition through a smooth, entertaining, and efficient charging experience.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market

The artificial intelligence (AI) in electric vehicle (ev) charging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Charging Type: Alternating Current (AC) Charging, Direct Current (DC) Fast Charging, Wireless Charging

3) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

4) By Application: Residential Charging, Commercial Charging, Public Charging, Fleet Charging

5) By End User: Private Electric Vehicle Owners, Commercial Fleets, Charging Network Operators, Utilities, Other End-Users

Sub Segments:

1) By Software: AI-Based Energy Management Software, Predictive Maintenance Software, Smart Charging Scheduling Platforms, Fleet Management And Optimization Software

2) By Hardware: AI-Enabled EV Chargers, Sensors And IoT Devices For Charging Stations, Communication Modules, Edge Computing Devices For AI Processing

3) By Services: Installation And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Data Analytics And Consulting Services, Remote Monitoring And Optimization Services

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Regional Insights

For the given year, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region. It's also expected that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

