STEMup Science and Technology Institute™ Announces Adoption of Instructure’s Canvas LMS to Accelerate The Coop Model™

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STEMup Science and Technology Institute ™ today announced it has selected Instructure’s Canvas Learning Management System (LMS) to support the expansion of its digital learning initiatives. STEMup has selected Canvas as a key learning platform supporting its long-term digital education strategy and the forthcoming STEMup Portal, which will provide unified online and in-person access to the full spectrum of STEMup’s programs beginning in early 2026.The STEMup Portal—soon to be formally named—will deliver dynamic, real-time, curated, and personalized learning experiences aligned with STEMup’s Dual-Theory methodology and Theory-to-Action Learning Framework. Canvas will serve as the primary engine for managing and delivering instructional content within STEMup’s Domain Specific Education (DSE) modules and will seamlessly integrate with the Pittsburgh Innovators Apprenticeship Program (PIAP).“STEMup selected the world’s leading learning platform because of its intuitive interface, global scale, interoperability with our partner systems, and its ability to support both individual workforce development and company-based venture training,” said Dr. Neil J. Campbell, Executive Chairman of STEMup. “Canvas provides the flexibility, reach, and sophistication needed to deliver our programming at scale—locally, nationally, and globally.”This partnership reinforces STEMup’s commitment to solving the long-standing “chicken-and-egg” workforce and venture development dilemma through The Coop Model™, which advances workforce readiness, venture creation, and venture growth simultaneously.“We’re pleased to support STEMup in expanding access to skills-based learning,” said Zach Pendleton, chief architect at Instructure. “Canvas provides a flexible, interoperable foundation for organizations delivering workforce-aligned education at scale.”The integration of Canvas will enable STEMup to:• Deliver customized, dynamic, and highly curated content to learners across multiple modalities• Support the STEMup Innosystem™ through an open, flexible LMS that integrates with the diverse tools used by partner organizations• Ensure efficient, scalable, and capital-effective delivery of DSE content across regions and institutionsAbout STEMup Science and Technology Institute™STEMup Science and Technology Institute™ is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Pennsylvania, founded on the belief that workforce development, venture creation, and venture growth must operate together to drive regional prosperity. Local economies have long struggled with the “chicken-and-egg” dilemma - whether to train workers first or create companies first. STEMup’s Coop Model™ resolves this by educating, mentoring, and apprenticing workers and companies concurrently so that as ventures grow, they can hire workforce-ready individuals. STEMup defines STEM broadly: any individual or company using science or technology in their work is part of the STEM community.Join us in Reimagining Pittsburgh Together™ at www.stemuppgh.org About InstructureInstructure is shaping the future of learning by delivering a future-ready ecosystem that helps learners thrive in tomorrow’s landscape. Our vision is to drive a future where education technology seamlessly amplifies human potential, empowering people to excel in a perpetually changing world. Instructure is setting potential in motion by connecting educators, institutions, and learners across K–12, higher education, and the workforce—enhancing experiences at every age, every stage, and every pivotal transition. Discover more at Instructure.comThe Coop Model™, Innosystem™, Reimagining Pittsburgh Together™, Pittsburgh Innovators Apprentice Program™ (PIAP), and Domain Specific Education™ (DSE) are Trademarks of the STEMup Science and Technology Institute™.

