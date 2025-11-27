Autonomous Agents Platform Market to Reach USD $11.16 Billion by 2029 at 28.1% CAGR

Talc Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Autonomous Agents Platform Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Autonomous Agents Platform Market In 2025?

The market for autonomous agents platforms has seen significant expansion over the years. The market size is set to increase from $3.23 billion in 2024 to $4.15 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.5%. The growth encountered in the historic times can be credited to the escalating adoption by enterprises, the surge in demand for process automation, the need for enhanced customer engagement, increasing regulatory support, and their widespread deployment in large-scale organizations.

The market size for autonomous agents platforms is forecasted to expand significantly in the upcoming years, reaching $11.17 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. This growth during the projected period could be the result of factors such as an increase in adoption across enterprises, escalated integration with business systems, a surge in demand for hyper-personalized engagement, an uptick in cloud-based deployment, and broader utilization in regulatory compliance workflows. Numerous trends during the projected period include advancements in intelligent automation, the development of real-time analytics capabilities, innovations in natural language processing, improvements in security and compliance frameworks, and the broadening of applications across various industries.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Autonomous Agents Platform Market?

The rise in the utilization of cloud computing services is predicted to spur the advancement of the autonomous agents platform market. Characterized by data storage, processing capacity, and application provision via the internet, cloud computing allows on-demand resource access without the requirement for local infrastructure. Its adoption is on an upward trajectory, thanks to its scalability, cost-effectiveness, and convenient resource management. Given the complexity of cloud-based operating environments, autonomous agent platforms are essential since they monitor, handle, and fine-tune these environments autonomously to ensure effective operations and resource distribution. For instance, AAG IT, a British IT services firm, predicted in January 2025 that by 2023 there would be a rise in small and medium-sized business (SMB) workloads and data hosted in public clouds, reaching 63% and 62% respectively, a rise from 57% for workloads and 56% for data in 2022. Therefore, the increasing use of cloud computing services is ushering in the broader development of autonomous agents platform market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Autonomous Agents Platform Industry?

Major players in the Autonomous Agents Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Meta Platforms Inc.

• Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc.

• Siemens AG

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP SE

• Salesforce Inc.

• NVIDIA Corporation

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Autonomous Agents Platform Market?

Key businesses in the autonomous agents platform market are prioritizing the incorporation of blockchain technology such as AI-powered developer platforms. These platforms ensure secure, transparent, and decentralized handling of autonomous agent workflows. AI-powered developer platforms are essentially software platforms offering tools, frameworks, and environments necessary for building, deploying, and managing AI-based applications or autonomous agents effectively. For instance, in October 2025, OpenAI, an American technology company, introduced AgentKit. This software presents a thorough toolkit for the construction, deployment, and optimization of autonomous AI agents. It comes with Agent Builder, a visual interface that enables developers to quickly and intuitively create agent workflows, simplifying the process of coding from the ground up. The ChatKit feature of AgentKit allows developers to integrate conversational AI experiences directly into their applications, facilitating brand-specific workflows and interactions. Moreover, through Evals for Agents, AgentKit ensures incremental performance testing, automated prompt refining, and evaluation of agent components, leading to enhanced reliability and efficiency.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Agents Platform Market Report?

The autonomous agents platform market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: 5, Customer Service, Process Automation, Data Analysis: Security And Compliance, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance, Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, IT And Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning Models, Predictive Analytics Tools, Decision-Making Algorithms, Data Integration Frameworks

2) By Services: Consulting And Implementation, System Integration, Training And Support, Maintenance And Upgradation, Managed Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Autonomous Agents Platform Market By 2025?

In the Autonomous Agents Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the most dominant region in 2024. In the future, the fastest growth is anticipated to be seen in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

