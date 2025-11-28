Flexible Paper Packaging Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 5.7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Flexible Paper Packaging Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Flexible Paper Packaging Market?

The size of the flexible paper packaging market has seen a consistent increase in the recent past. The market value is anticipated to escalate from $66.48 billion in 2024 to $69.59 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Factors that have contributed to this growth in bygone years include sustainability trends, a shift in consumer preference towards more convenience-oriented products, regulatory changes favoring eco-friendly alternatives, preference towards lightweight packaging, increased urbanization and evolving lifestyles, a decrease in carbon footprint, recyclability, and focus on a circular economy.

The market for flexible paper packaging is predicted to significantly expand in the approaching years, reaching a total of $86.87 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The growth foreseen over this period can be ascribed to several factors, including advances in material science, the growth of e-commerce, elevated demand in developing markets, initiatives to reduce packaging waste, consumer education programs, and supply chain resilience mandates. Key trends projected within this period encompass initiatives for a circular economy, progression in barrier coatings, concentration on convenience and portability, minimization of packaging waste, shifting design tendencies, technological developments in printing, as well as collaborations and partnerships.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Flexible Paper Packaging Market?

The surge in the need for processed food is projected to boost the advancement of the flexible paper packaging market. Processed food, which undergoes numerous mechanical or chemical procedures for preservation or modification, typically contains multiple ingredients and is often sold in bags or boxes. Flexible paper packaging, which safeguards these popular processed food items from physical, chemical, and biological contaminants or tampering, is broadly utilized. For example, the National Association of Convenience Stores Company, a US-based business association, disclosed in April 2024 that total convenience industry sales hit $859.8 billion in 2023. In-store sales contributed $327.6 billion, with an average basket size increase of 3.7%to $7.80, while foodservice sales formed 26.9% of in-store sales, up by 1.3 percentage points from the preceding year. As a result, the heightened demand for processed food is propelling the growth of the flexible paper packaging market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Flexible Paper Packaging Market?

Major players in the Flexible Paper Packaging include:

• Amcor Limited

• Mondi PLC

• Sonoco Products Company

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Sappi Limited

• DS Smith PLC

• Coveris Holding SA

• Sabert Corporation

• Wihuri International Oyj

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Flexible Paper Packaging Industry?

Trend 1: The flexible paper packaging market is growing due to an increasing trend of product innovations, with major players focusing on the introduction of innovative technologies. For instance, Xeikon, a Belgium-based company that specializes in the design and development of web-fed digital color presses for labels, packaging applications, and document printing, introduced a new toner formulation known as TITON technology in April 2022. This technology, offering the advantages of UV inks without the negatives, is a sustainable option for those seeking to extend the usage of paper-based packaging for food commodities. The TITON technology, based on Xeikon's dry toner technology- the leading food-safe technology despite only using paper as the primary functional barrier, is free from any liquid (mobile) components. It has an impressive resistance to water, sunlight, various temperatures, and a wide spectrum of liquid chemicals without the need for protective coatings like varnishing or lamination.

What Segments Are Covered In The Flexible Paper Packaging Market Report?

The flexible paper packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Packaging Type: Pouches, Rollstock, Shrink Sleeves, Wraps, Other Packaging Types

2) By Printing Technology: Rotogravure, Flexography, Digital Printing, Other Printing Technologies

3) By Application: Food, Spirits, Other Beverages, Healthcare, Beauty And Personal Care, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Pouches: Stand-Up Pouches, Flat Pouches, Zipper Pouches

2) By Rollstock: Printed Rollstock, Unprinted Rollstock

3) By Shrink Sleeves: Full Body Shrink Sleeves, Neck Band Shrink Sleeves

4) By Wraps: Paper Wraps, Biodegradable Wraps

5) By Other Packaging Types: Bags, Labels, Specialty Paper Packaging

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Flexible Paper Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America led the flexible paper packaging market with the highest share. The region predicted to have the swiftest growth going forward is Asia-Pacific. The report on the flexible paper packaging market comprises the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

