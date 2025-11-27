Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 7% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market?

The market size for the car digital video recorder (DVR) has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The market is projected to escalate from $3.45 billion in 2024 to $3.70 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The expansion during the historic phase is linked to the rise in vehicle theft and accidents, increased utilization of sophisticated driver assistance systems, heightened demand for insurance claims based on evidence, growing consciousness about road safety amongst drivers, and the escalating integration of AI and IoT technologies in dash cams.

In the upcoming years, the market size for the car digital video recorder (DVR) is predicted to experience significant growth, reaching $4.85 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be linked to factors such as the increasing popularity of ride-sharing and fleet management services, a higher preference for high-definition and multi-channel dash cams, the expansion of connected car technologies, a rising concentration on in-car safety solutions from consumers, and a surge in the availability of economically priced dash cam models. Key trends during the predicted period include improvements in AI-based video analysis, the creation of cloud-connected dash cam technologies, ingenuity in compact and multi-channel camera layouts, progress in night vision and infrared recording technologies, and the rise of subscription-based dash cam services.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market?

The escalating rates of vehicle collisions and accidents are anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the car digital video recorder (DVR) market in the future. Vehicle collisions and accidents denote instances where one or more vehicles are involved, leading to damage, harm, or fatality due to reasons such as driver mistakes, equipment breakdown, or unfavorable road and weather situations. Rising instances of vehicle collisions and accidents can be attributed to diverted driving, where increased usage of mobile phones and in-vehicle screens lowers drivers’ concentration and response time on the roads. Car digital video recorders (DVRs) assist in decreasing instances of vehicle collisions by documenting real-time driving occurrences, supplying proof for accident examination, and promoting safe driving habits. For example, in April 2025, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an agency of the US government, reported that nearly 39,345 lives were lost in traffic accidents in 2024. Hence, the uptick in vehicle collisions and accidents is fuelling the growth of the car digital video recorder (DVR) market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market?

Major players in the Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• LG Electronics Inc.

• Panasonic Corporation

• HP Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Garmin Ltd.

• Cobra Electronics Corporation

• YI Technologies Inc.

• Amcrest Technologies LLC

• Nextbase Limited

• Thinkware Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market?

Key players in the car digital video recorder (DVR) market are placing their focus on creating revolutionary solutions, such as parking surveillance and anti-file corruption software to reinforce automotive security and dependable data logging. These ingenious dashcam functionalities facilitate uninterrupted vehicle tracking while parked and guarantee the safeguarding of video files from damage or loss through trustworthy data integrity management. For instance, in December 2023, THINKWARE Corporation, a technology firm based in South Korea, unveiled its new product, the F70 PRO. This was considered a substantial leap forward in their dashcam assortment. Building on the previous model's success, the F70 PRO provides a ultra-compact design accompanied by a 1080p Full HD front camera for superior video sharpness. It incorporates upgraded parking surveillance for overall vehicle safety when not in use and includes anti-file corruption software for trusted data preservation. This new product underscores THINKWARE's sustained innovation and dedication to supplying high-quality in-car recording solutions.

What Segments Are Covered In The Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market Report?

The car digital video recorder (dvr) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single Channel Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Dual Channel Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Triple Channel Digital Video Recorder (DVR), Integrated Digital Video Recorder(DVR)

2) By Recording Type: Continuous Recording, Event-Based Recording, Loop Recording, Parking Mode Recording

3) By Feature Set: Standard Dash Cameras, Global Positioning System-Enabled Dash Cameras, Wi-Fi-enabled Dash Cameras, Cloud-connected Dash Cameras, Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems-Enabled Dash Cameras

4) By Application: Personal Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Taxi Or Cab Services, Fleet Management

5) By End User: Individual Consumers, Commercial Consumers

Subsegments:

1) By Single Channel Digital Video Recorder: Front Camera Recording, Loop Recording Function, Motion Detection Feature, Continuous Driving Mode

2) By Dual Channel Digital Video Recorder: Front And Rear Camera Recording, Wide Angle Coverage, Night Vision Capability, Parking Assistance Support

3) By Triple Channel Digital Video Recorder: Front, Rear, And Interior Camera Recording, Cabin Monitoring Function, Infrared Night Vision, Driver Behavior Detection

4) By Integrated Digital Video Recorder: Built In Display Unit, Cloud Storage Connectivity, Advanced Driver Assistance Integration, Wireless Data Transmission

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Market?

In the Car Digital Video Recorder (DVR) Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the headlining region with the most significant share in 2024. Expected to witness the quickest expansion in the subsequent years, however, is Asia-Pacific. The study also encompasses data from regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

