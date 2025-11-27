Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market to Grow at 13.6% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market Size And Growth?

The market for anti-counterfeit electronics and automotive packaging has seen a swift expansion in the past few years. The market value is expected to escalate from $38.62 billion in 2024 to $44.02 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. The previous growth can be ascribed to the increase in instances of counterfeiting in the electronics and car parts sectors, the expansion of cross-border e-commerce and gray markets, stringent customs interceptions and border control measures, the emphasis on brand security and the mitigation of warranty fraud, and compliance requirements set by original equipment manufacturers for accredited distributors.

The market size for anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging is slated for significant expansion in the near future. It is projected to escalate to $73.42 billion by 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The accelerating growth during this period can be linked to the evolution of direct-to-consumer parts and accessory sales, increasing penalties and civil remedies for counterfeiting, sourcing standards from original equipment manufacturers related to auditability and compliance, initiatives to control insurance and warranty costs, and the growth in demand for replacement parts due to an aging vehicle fleet. Notable trends expected to shape this period include radio frequency identification-enabled item level tagging, the use of near-field communication smart labels for consumer verification, unique serialization and digital product passport enabled by quick response codes, nano optic diffractive holography featuring covert microtext, and the introduction of forensic molecular taggants and isotopic chemical markers.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market?

The rise in counterfeiting practices is anticipated to bolster the growth of the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging industry. Counterfeiting refers to the illegitimate fabrication, duplication, or dissemination of goods meant to trick consumers by imitating authentic products, trademarks, or packaging. This often leads to monetary losses, security threats, and brand reputation damage. Counterfeiting has seen an upswing due to the expansion of e-commerce and intricate supply chains, which facilitate the easy distribution of forged products. These activities amplify the demand for cutting-edge authentication technologies in the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market, to verify product genuineness, enhance supply chain safety, and shield brands against duplication. For example, ASM International, a professional organization based in the US, recorded 1,055 suspicious counterfeit electronic components in August 2025, marking a 25% jump from 2023. Consequently, the surge in counterfeiting activities is fueling the growth of the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobile packaging sector.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market?

Major players in the Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 3M Company

• Infineon Technologies AG

• NXP Semiconductors N.V.

• DuPont de Nemours Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Dover Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

• Lintec Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market?

Companies majorly involved in the anti-counterfeit electronics and automobile packaging market are focusing their efforts on innovating digital printing and labelling technologies. The goal of these innovations is to boost product authentication, streamline traceability, and reduce counterfeiting throughout the supply chain. Digital printing and labelling technologies involve cutting-edge printing methods and labelling systems that grant secure customization of product identifiers at a high-resolution, variable. For instance, Digimarc Corporation, a digital identification and detection firm based in the US, unveiled Digitized Security Labels in September 2025. These labels are designed to aid brands in preventing counterfeiting of products and ensuring traceability by merging covert watermarks with easily visible quick response (QR) codes, thus facilitating two-factor authentication via a straightforward scan. By scanning the QR code, consumers can verify the product's authenticity, followed by scanning the watermarked security label, which serves as a second verification step. This innovative digital printing and labelling system extends authentication, security, and traceability for a broad assortment of consumer products, thereby strengthening brand protection and consumer confidence.

How Is The Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market Segmented?

The anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Authentication Technologies, Track And Trace Packaging Technologies

2) By Packaging Type: Tamper-Evident Packaging, Covert Packaging, Forensic Packaging, Custom Packaging

3) By Material: Plastic, Metal, Glass, Paperboard, Biodegradable Materials

4) By End-User Industry: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Food And Beverage Industry, Luxury Goods Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Authentication Technologies: Overt Security Holograms, Optically Variable Devices, Color Shifting Security Inks, Tamper Evident Security Labels, Covert Microtext And Guilloche Patterns, Ultraviolet And Infrared Responsive Inks, Forensic Molecular Taggants, Laser Engraved Security Markings, Digital Watermarking Features, Security Threads And Embedded Fibers

2) By Track And Trace Packaging Technologies: Radio Frequency Identification Labels And Inlays, Near Field Communication Smart Labels, Quick Response Code Based Serialization, Two Dimensional Data Matrix Codes, Digital Product Passport Systems, Cloud Based Serialization And Aggregation Platforms, Blockchain Enabled Chain Of Custody Ledgers, Internet Of Things Edge Readers And Gateways

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Anti-Counterfeit Electronics And Automobiles Packaging Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging. It is anticipated to see swift growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The complete scope of the report includes several regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

