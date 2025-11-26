Motion Picture Industry Market is Expected to Reach $ 43.9 Billion by 2027

By region, the Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of motion picture industry market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Motion Picture Industry " by Genre (Action, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Romance, and Others), Demographics (Children and Adult), and Dimension (3D & Above and 2D): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027".As per the report, the global motion picture industry was pegged at $42.21 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $43.96 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2027.Drivers, restraints, and opportunitiesRise in expenditure on entertainment, crowdfunding for financing film, and government initiative to support the motion picture industry have boosted the growth of the global motion picture market. However, piracy and emergence of OTT platforms hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the international co-production of feature films is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7154 The fantasy segment held the lion's shareBy genre, the fantasy segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global motion picture market, owing tochanged perception of viewers toward this genre changed with advancement in image capturing technology and use of a computer-generated image to fill the gap of realism in high fantasy sequences. However, the action segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2027, due tobreakthroughs in camera technology and increased usability of CGI & VFX along with growing affinity of people in OTT and high action movies.The3D and above segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2027By dimension, the 3D and above segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, due to advancements in 3D technologies and increased demand for 3D animation. However, the 2D segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global motion picture market, as it is easier to produce and does not require special glasses to simulate the three-dimensional experience and demand low budget of movies.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the marketBy region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due tolarge scale urbanization, growth in disposable income and affordable ticket prices along with government support to the industry. However, the global motion picture market across North America is expected to register the second-highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027.𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7154 Key market playersWarner Bros.Walt Disney StudiosSony Pictures Motion Picture Group20th Century FoxUniversal PicturesLionsgate FilmsParamount PicturesMetro-Goldwyn-Mayer StudiosThe Weinstein CompanyDreamWorks PicturesKey Findings Of The StudyBy region, Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of motion picture industry and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.By genre, the fantasy segment led in terms of market share, in 2019; however, action segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming yearsBy demographics, the adult segment accounted for about three-fourths share of the motion picture industry in 2019; however, the children segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.By dimension, the 3D and above segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the motion picture industry forecast period.By region, North America is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧Baby Sleepwear Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-sleepwear-market-A09415 Baby Pacifier Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-pacifier-market Baby Toiletries Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-toiletries-market

