Motion Picture Industry Market is Expected to Reach $ 43.9 Billion by 2027
By region, the Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of motion picture industry market is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities
Rise in expenditure on entertainment, crowdfunding for financing film, and government initiative to support the motion picture industry have boosted the growth of the global motion picture market. However, piracy and emergence of OTT platforms hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the international co-production of feature films is expected to create new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7154
The fantasy segment held the lion's share
By genre, the fantasy segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global motion picture market, owing tochanged perception of viewers toward this genre changed with advancement in image capturing technology and use of a computer-generated image to fill the gap of realism in high fantasy sequences. However, the action segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2021 to 2027, due tobreakthroughs in camera technology and increased usability of CGI & VFX along with growing affinity of people in OTT and high action movies.
The3D and above segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2027
By dimension, the 3D and above segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, due to advancements in 3D technologies and increased demand for 3D animation. However, the 2D segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global motion picture market, as it is easier to produce and does not require special glasses to simulate the three-dimensional experience and demand low budget of movies.
Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the market
By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, due tolarge scale urbanization, growth in disposable income and affordable ticket prices along with government support to the industry. However, the global motion picture market across North America is expected to register the second-highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2027.
𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7154
Key market players
Warner Bros.
Walt Disney Studios
Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group
20th Century Fox
Universal Pictures
Lionsgate Films
Paramount Pictures
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios
The Weinstein Company
DreamWorks Pictures
Key Findings Of The Study
By region, Asia-Pacific dominates in terms of motion picture industry and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.
By genre, the fantasy segment led in terms of market share, in 2019; however, action segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years
By demographics, the adult segment accounted for about three-fourths share of the motion picture industry in 2019; however, the children segment is poised to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
By dimension, the 3D and above segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the motion picture industry forecast period.
By region, North America is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧
Baby Sleepwear Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-sleepwear-market-A09415
Baby Pacifier Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-pacifier-market
Baby Toiletries Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-toiletries-market
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ + + + + + + +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.