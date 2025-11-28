Inspection Robots Market Worldwide Set to Hit $13.94 B by 2030: Allied Market Research Forecast

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ inspection robots market by type, application, end user, and region: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the inspection robots market size was valued at $940.0 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $13.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 to 2030.Download Sample PDF (200 Pages with More Insight):Inspection robots are used to monitor the processes carried out in manufacturing industries such as food quality as well as to detect failure in processes such as leakage in pipes. Inspection robots find application in oil & gas, electronics, food & beverages, and other industries where manufacturing is carried out at a large extent.Benefits such as safety of workers and inspection of objects that are hard to observe by naked eyes and better organization of data and efficiency offered by robots have boosted the growth of the global inspection robots market. However, high cost and failure in inspection with collapse in operating systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, integration of internet of things and artificial intelligence opens new opportunities for market players in the coming years.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the R&D funding and manufacturing of inspection robots. The strict regulations of social distancing and lack of workforce hampered manufacturing.The construction, hotel, and transportation activities halted during the pandemic. This disrupted the supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.The report segments the global inspection robots market on the basis of robot type, testing type, end-user industry, and region.Based on robot type, the mobile robots segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the market. However, the stationary robotic arm segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 32.1% from 2021 to 2030.On the basis of testing type, the automated metrology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period. However, the non-destructive inspection segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for nearly 90% of the market.The global inspection robots market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the market. Enquire Before Buying@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08254 Leading Players:The global inspection robots market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Eddyfi Technologies, Gecko Robotics, Inc., Honeybee Robotics, Genesis Systems, JH Robotics, Inc., Invert Robotics, Shenzhen SROD Industrial Group Co., Ltd., Montrose Technologies Inc., Universal Robots, and Waygate Technologies.Inspection Robot Market Report HighlightsBy Robot TypeStationary Robot ArmMobile RobotsBy Testing TypeAutomated MetrologyNon-destructive InspectionBy End UserOil and GasFood and BeveragePharmaceuticalsElectronicsOthersBy RegionNorth America (UNITED STATES, CANADA, MEXICO)Europe (GERMANY, FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN, Rest of Europe)Asia-Pacific (CHINA, JAPAN, INDIA, SOUTH KOREA, Rest of Asia Pacific)LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)Key Findings Of The StudyBy robot type, the mobile robots segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By testing type, the non-destructive inspection segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.By end-user industry, the oil & gas segment dominated the market in 2020.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2020. 