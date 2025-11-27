Accelerated Computing Server Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

Accelerated Computing Server Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Accelerated Computing Server Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Accelerated Computing Server Market Be By 2025?

In the past years, the market size for accelerated computing servers has experienced swift growth, and it is projected to continue this trend, escalating from $35.88 billion in 2024 to $41.34 billion in 2025 - this translates to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include an amplified demand for high-performance computing, an uptick in the acceptance of artificial intelligence and machine learning responsibilities, increasing needs for real-time processing in scientific and industrial sectors, a heightened focus on virtualization and server consolidation, and expanded incorporation of GPU-accelerated computing in corporate settings.

The market for accelerated computing servers is predicted to witness a swift expansion in the coming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach $71.89 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. Reasons for this anticipated growth during the forecast period include the heightened demand for energy-efficient servers, increased implementation of edge computing, a growing requirement for swift data processing, expansion of neural network processing units deployment, and a surge in workload automation and orchestration. Significant trends during this forecast period comprise of breakthroughs in energy-efficient server architectures, incorporation of cloud-native accelerated computing, advancements in interconnect technologies, innovations in heterogeneous computing, and the amalgamation of virtualization and container technologies.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Accelerated Computing Server Market Landscape?

The accelerated computing server market is poised for growth, largely propelled by the growing inclination towards cloud solutions. Cloud solutions are services and technologies that deliver computing resources online, permitting businesses to control, manage, and expand their IT infrastructure minus the on-site hardware, fostering flexibility and cost reduction. The favourability of cloud solutions increments with enhanced scalability, which allows businesses to promptly amend computing resources based on demand. This boosts efficiency, diminishes costs and allows swift adaptation to market shifts without the need for physical infrastructure. Accelerated computing servers support cloud solutions by providing superior performance processing features that facilitate quicker data analysis, efficient workload management, and uncomplicated scalability for challenging applications in the cloud. For example, as per a report released by the UK Government Digital Service in January 2025, a British public sector outfit, the UK public sector possesses a substantial number of digital resources, investing more than USD 30.20 billion (£26 billion) every year on digital technology. The sector hires almost 100,000 digital and data experts and about 55% of central government bodies indicate that more than 60% of their IT estate is currently cloud-hosted. This underscores the increasing demand for cloud solutions that is fuelling the accelerated computing server market's expansion.

Who Are The Top Players In The Accelerated Computing Server Market?

Major players in the Accelerated Computing Server Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Super Micro Computer Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• NEC Corporation

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Tyan Computer Corporation

• Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.

• NVIDIA Corporation

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

• Intel Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Accelerated Computing Server Industry?

Leading companies in the accelerated computing server market are prioritizing the advancement of innovative technologies such as in-house high-bandwidth memory (HBM) to boost data processing speeds, enhance memory proficiency, and cater to the increasing needs of artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and high-performance computing tasks. In-house high-bandwidth memory (HBM) refers to a sophisticated memory technology crafted to offer exceptionally rapid data transfer rates and significant bandwidth while using less energy, and is typically stacked vertically and positioned close to the processor to increase overall computing efficacy. For instance, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a multinational based in China, initiated a three-year strategy in September 2025 to challenge the dominance of Nvidia's AI chip by launching the Ascend 910D chip. This was coupled with the announcement of the incoming Ascend 950 series with self-crafted high-bandwidth memory, coupled with the introduction of SuperPoD interconnect technology which can link up to 15,000 AI chips, thereby enhancing computational potential. This initiative aims to fortify its standing in the high-performance computing and AI market, speed up innovation in extensive AI implementation, and offer companies robust and efficient solutions for data-intensive tasks.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Accelerated Computing Server Market

The accelerated computing server market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Artificial Intelligence, High-Performance Computing, Data Analytics, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Graphics Processing Unit, Central Processing Unit, Memory Modules, Storage Devices, Networking Components, Power Supply Units

2) By Software: Operating System, Virtualization Software, Management Tools, Security Software, Middleware

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Deployment Services, Maintenance Services, Training Services, Support Services

Accelerated Computing Server Market Regional Insights

In the Accelerated Computing Server Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the largest region in the previous year, 2024. The region predicted to grow at the most rapid pace in the forecast period is Asia-Pacific. This report encompasses various global regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

