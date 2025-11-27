5G Network Analyser Market to Reach USD $3.72 Billion by 2029 at 22.7% CAGR

5G Network Analyser Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's 5G Network Analyser Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of 5G Network Analyser Market?

In recent times, the market size of the 5G network analyser has seen significant expansion. It is predicted to rise from $1.34 billion in 2024 to $1.65 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.0%. The increase during the historic period could be linked to various factors including the rise in spectrum auctions by national regulatory bodies, increased usage of mobile data among users, escalating subscriptions to the fourth and fifth-generation services worldwide, higher urban population density necessitating improved coverage, the move of multinational telecom operators into new areas, and increasing investment in nationwide network deployments.

The market size for 5G network analysers is anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the upcoming years, potentially hitting the $3.73 billion mark by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. Several factors can be attributed to this expected growth during the forecast period. These include a heightened regulatory focus on service quality compliance, growing demand for ultra-reliable connections in public safety and critical infrastructures, an increase in private wireless deployments by enterprises, a surge in international roaming traffic and cross-border connectivity needs, rural broadband projects expansion supported by government funding, and service providers' heightened focus on reducing customer churn through superior network performance. Key trends during this forecast period include technological progress in cloud-hosted test platforms supporting remote diagnostics, advancements in AI-based analytics for real-time fault detection, newer tools for over-the-air testing for validating small cell and indoor coverage, advancements in digital twin network simulations for performance optimisation, R&D endeavours in automated drive testing and drone-based measurements, and innovative integrated software suites that amalgamate monitoring, testing, and reporting on a single platform.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The 5G Network Analyser Global Market Growth?

The increase in the need for mobile broadband services is anticipated to accelerate the development of the 5G network analyser market. Mobile broadband services entail the provision of high-velocity wireless internet access through cellular networks, which allows users to link to online applications, media, and cloud platforms via mobile devices. The surge in applications that consume substantial amounts of data, such as video streaming, gaming, and cloud services, which necessitate faster rates and larger network capacity, is contributing to the proliferation of mobile broadband services. 5G network analysers assist these services by persistently observing, gauging, and troubleshooting network performance, traffic, and signal quality, enabling operators to maximise bandwidth, minimise latency, guarantee stable connectivity, and improve the overall experience of the user in terms of high-speed mobile data applications. For example, the Office of Communications (Ofcom), a UK-based regulatory body for communications, reported in July 2024 that the average usage per mobile data user rose by 21% to 9.9 GB per month in 2023. Thus, the increasing need for mobile broadband services is propelling the growth of the 5G network analyser market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The 5G Network Analyser Market?

Major players in the 5G Network Analyser Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Ericsson AB

• Nokia Corporation

• Amphenol Corporation (through PCTEL, Inc.)

• Keysight Technologies Inc

• Rohde and Schwarz GmbH and Co KG

• VIAVI Solutions Inc

• EXFO Inc

• Netscout Systems Inc

• Anritsu Corporation

• Spirent Communications plc

What Are The Prominent Trends In The 5G Network Analyser Market?

Firms dominating the 5G network analyzer industry are integrating innovative technology such as custom MMICs to improve measurement precision, signal examination, and overall testing productivity. Custom MMICs function in microwave and millimeter-wave frequencies as condensed integrated circuits, boosting the accuracy, lower noise, and high-linearity signal processing in compact radio frequency (RF) systems. An illustration of this is when Keysight Technologies, an American manufacturer of test and measurement apparatus, introduced the E5081A ENA-X in May 2023. This mid-range vector network analyzer is tailor-made to expedite the characterization of 5G power amplifiers and broadcasting components. It incorporates exclusive patented MMICs, modulated distortion analysis software, and single-connection vector rectification, all to facilitate high-frequency measurements of up to 44 GHz. The E5081A ENA-X enhances testing precision, decreases calibration duration, and fortifies 5G component verification for a faster pace in product development.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global 5G Network Analyser Market Report?

The 5G network analyser market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Network Optimization, Performance Monitoring, Network Security, Data Analytics, Testing And Measurement

4) By End-User: Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT) And Networking, Automotive, Healthcare, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Network Probes, Spectrum Analysers, Portable Field Testers, Signal Generators, Radio Frequency Testing Instruments

2) By Software: Network Performance Monitoring Software, Protocol Testing Software, Radio Frequency Spectrum Analysis Software, Network Simulation Software, Fault Detection And Troubleshooting Software

3) By Services: Professional Services, Consulting And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training And Certification Services, Managed Testing Service

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The 5G Network Analyser Industry?

In 2024, North America held the largest share in the global market for 5G network analyser. However, by 2025, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth. The report covers multiple regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

