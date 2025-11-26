Bhadohi Carpets,UP Nagaland Textiles Banarasi Textiles

Showcasing Cultures & Crafts @INDIA INTERNATIONAL TRADE FAIR

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India is home to numerous languages, religions, and ethnic groups, making it a true example of unity in diversity. Each Indian state has a distinct set traditions & customs. The rich diversity of its crafts comes alive in the 44 th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

About Bharat Mandapam

Bharat Mandapamis part of the larger Integrated Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex at Pragati Maidan, which spans a total campus area of 123 acres.The 18th G20 summit, the first G20 summit ever hosted by India was hosted in this complex. Notable attendees included US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, French President Emmanuel Macron, and the heads of state/government from most G20 nations and invited guest countries.

India International Trade Fair

The diversity of Indian textiles and handicrafts is truly remarkable, reflecting the rich cultural heritage and artistic traditions of various states. It is to showcase these magnificent products and artists that the India International Trade Fair is organised every year.

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) serves multiple purposes, making it a significant event for both exhibitors and visitors. Here are some key aspects .

• Promoting Traditional Handicrafts and Handlooms: Stalls showcasing traditional Indian handicrafts and handlooms are a major attraction, offering unique and authentic products .

• Technological Innovations: Various stalls display India's advancements in technology and industry.

• International Participation: Exhibitors from 12 countries, including the UAE, China, Iran, South Korea, and Egypt are participating in the fair, providing a global perspective on trade and culture .

• Cultural Performances: The fair features daily cultural performances that celebrate India's culture.

• Business Opportunities: The fair hosts several seminars and conferences on trade, industry, and business opportunities, providing valuable insights and networking opportunities .

• Family-Friendly Activities: Special zones and activities are designed for children, making the fair a family-friendly event .

• Food Courts: Interesting cuisines from the various states of India are available in the food court.

The 44th India International Trade Fair at Bharat Mandapam, (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bharat_Mandapam)Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, offers a variety of attractions for visitors.

Handicrafts and Handlooms: Stalls showcasing traditional Indian handicrafts and handlooms are a major attraction. The exhibition is vast. Unique products from the southern tip of India to Ladhak,Jammu & Kashmir in the North, are on display. These textiles and crafts highlight the rich and diverse textile traditions of each state, making the fair a vibrant and engaging event for all visitors. One can browse through & purchase these items at very reasonable prices. As the artists & the craftspeople have their own stalls, the middleman are cut out. The prices are hence reasonable.

Here are some of the prominent states that have displayed their fantastic crafts & textiles.

- Uttar Pradesh: is famous for its Chikankari embroidery (https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/chikankari-kurti/)and Banarasi silk sarees(https://www.shopkhoj.com/clothing/banarasi-sarees/). Banarasi silks are known for their gold and silver brocade or zari, fine silk, and opulent embroidery. Then there are brass lamps from Moradabad & the carpets from Badhohi near Varanasi. The carpets are indeed amazing and available at very good prices

- Rajasthan: is well-known for its Bandhani (tie-dye) and Leheriya and miniature paintings (https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/miniature-paintings/).

- Maharashtra: Maharashtra is celebrated for its Paithani sarees ,Warli paintings and Kolhapuri chappals.(https://www.shopkhoj.com/accessories/kolhapuri-chappals/)

-Bihar is renowned for its Bhagalpuri silk, also known as Tussar silk, which is famous for its unique and rich texture. Bihar is renowned for its Madhubani paintings.The state also produces Madhubani paintings on fabrics, which are traditional folk art.

- Telengana has Ikaat fabrics, furnishings ,dress materials & sarees.

- Gujarat is another important state that showcases it rich fabrics, Shawls with mirror work & sarees.

-Assam is renowned for its jute crafts & Assamese silk sarees that are non violent silks. Bamboo & cane articles such as trays, stools & tables are all on display. Further finely woven mats are a specialty of Assam.

-Nagaland -The shawls from Nagaland tell stories about the clans & the tribes. Black, blue & red are the predominant colours.They are thick shawls. The jewellery is made from conch shells,beads & bone.

Textiles from Mizoram are colourful and & decorative. The sarong is particularly popular.You can look at furnishings, dress material, woollen shawls& silk stoles.

-Manipur -Tribal textiles are famous in this part of the country. In fact, the IMA market or Mother’s market in Imphal is completely managed by women. Handloom fabrics & Sarong is famous.Further, hand modelled utensils are a speciality of Manipur.

-Ladhak,Jammu& Kashmir – Beautiful Kashmiri embroidery ,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/handicrafts/kashmiri-embroidery/),shalws & stoles are on display here.



• INFORMATION: What: 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF)

• Where: Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan); Gates 3 & 4 (Bhairon Road) and Gates 6 & 10 (Mathura Road)

• When: 14–27 November



• Timing: 10:00 am – 5:30 pm (general public)

• Entry: Tickets available at Delhi Metro stations and via ITPO website

• It is free entry for Seniors

• Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

The India International Trade Fair is a vibrant and engaging event that brings together culture, and innovation, making it a must-visit for anyone interested in experiencing the diverse and rich traditions of India.

About Shopkhoj

India is a shopper’s paradise offering a wealth of products and an incredible range to choose from (www.shopkhoj.com). In other words, be it the most traditional jewellery (https://www.shopkhoj.com/jewellery/) to go with your Kanjeevaram saree, or that perfect lamp to enhance your home, India has it all. For instance, each of India’s 29 States and 7 Union Territories has its unique offering of textiles and clothing, jewellery, and handicrafts. As a matter of fact, it can be overwhelming to navigate all that India has to offer.

Knowing where to shop for specific products requires skill, inside knowledge and most importantly, the time. Luckily, we have that! Gathered over decades of shopping in India, we provide local knowledge on over 1000+ Shops, Markets and Malls. We currently have information on 7 different cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur,Chennai, Bengaluru,Kolkata& Pondicherry.

