Trillium Dermatology to Open in Burlington, NC

BURLINGTON, NC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trillium Dermatology Expands to Burlington, NC, Bringing Comprehensive Medical and Cosmetic Skin Care to the CommunityBurlington, NC - Trillium Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice known for delivering advanced, compassionate, and comprehensive skin care across the Triangle region, is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest location in Burlington, North Carolina. The expansion reflects the clinic’s ongoing commitment to increasing access to high-quality dermatologic care for patients throughout central North Carolina.With offices in Chapel Hill and Smithfield, Trillium Dermatology has earned a reputation for excellence in medical dermatology, skin cancer treatment, cosmetic procedures, and advanced laser technologies. The new Burlington office brings that same standard of expertise and patient-centered care to one of the fastest-growing communities in the region.A New Destination for Comprehensive Dermatologic CareThe Burlington clinic offers the full spectrum of dermatology services, including medical treatment for chronic skin conditions such as psoriasis , eczema, acne, rosacea, alopecia, and vitiligo. Patients will also have access to skin cancer detection, prevention, and treatment—including advanced surgical options.“Opening in Burlington allows us to meet the rising demand for high-quality dermatologic care in this vibrant and growing community,” said Dr. Stefan Weiss, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Trillium Dermatology. “Our goal is to provide the highest level of skin expertise, grounded in evidence-based medicine, with a compassionate and personalized approach for every patient.”Trillium Dermatology is known for its comprehensive care model, ensuring that patients receive both short-term solutions and long-term management plans tailored to their medical and aesthetic needs. The clinic’s providers integrate the latest diagnostic tools, therapeutic technologies, and treatment innovations to deliver exceptional outcomes.Advanced Technology and Treatments Now Available in BurlingtonIn addition to medical dermatology, the new Burlington location expands access to the clinic’s full range of cosmetic and aesthetic services. These procedures are overseen by experienced dermatology specialists who focus on natural-looking, customized results.Highlights of the offerings include:Laser therapies for pigmentation, vascular concerns, skin rejuvenation, and resurfacingand dermal fillers for wrinkle reduction, facial contouring, and restorationMicroneedling with and without regenerative serumsHair restoration treatments, including exosomes and growth-stimulating proceduresMedical-grade skincare guidance tailored to each patient’s unique goals and skin typeTrillium Dermatology’s Burlington clinic also employs industry-leading technology to improve accuracy, comfort, and safety for patients. The practice continues to invest in innovative tools and evidence-supported techniques that elevate both medical and cosmetic outcomes.A Patient Experience Designed for Comfort, Access, and TrustOne of the hallmarks of Trillium Dermatology is its emphasis on creating a welcoming, streamlined, and patient-centered environment. From the moment patients enter the Burlington clinic, they will experience concierge-level care and a modern, calming setting designed to reduce anxiety around medical visits.“Our mission is to make expert dermatologic care not only accessible, but comfortable and enjoyable,” said Dr. Weiss. “We’ve designed our Burlington location with patient experience in mind—from shorter wait times and clear communication to using technology that enhances every step of the visit.”New and returning patients can expect:Easy appointment schedulingReduced wait timesExtended availability for urgent dermatology concernsThorough, personalized consultationsClear, collaborative care plansAn integrated approach combining medical, surgical, and cosmetic servicesThe Burlington location also offers ample parking, modern treatment rooms, and expanded appointment availability to serve the community efficiently and effectively.Meeting the Needs of a Growing RegionAs Burlington and Alamance County continue to expand, demand for specialized healthcare services—including dermatology—has increased significantly. Trillium Dermatology’s expansion addresses a clear community need for high-level skin care delivered locally.“Patients shouldn’t have to travel far for expert dermatologic care,” Dr. Weiss noted. “By opening in Burlington, we’re making it easier for families, professionals, and older adults in the region to access the skin health services they deserve.”The new clinic will support primary care physicians and specialty providers in the Burlington area by offering collaborative care, fast referral processing, and availability for urgent dermatologic concerns. This integration strengthens the overall healthcare ecosystem and ensures patients receive timely, coordinated treatment.A Commitment to Community Health and EducationTrillium Dermatology is known for its proactive approach to community engagement, offering educational outreach on skin cancer detection, sun safety, chronic skin disease management, and cosmetic treatment transparency. With the opening of the Burlington clinic, the practice plans to expand its involvement in local events, health initiatives, and partnerships with organizations that support community wellness.“Dermatology is not just about treating disease—it’s about improving quality of life,” Dr. Weiss said. “We’re excited to build meaningful connections in Burlington and to support the community through education, outreach, and specialized care.”Grand Opening DetailsTrillium Dermatology’s Burlington clinic is now accepting new patients. Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone, and most major insurance plans are accepted.Location:Trillium Dermatology – Burlington2961 Crouse Lane, Suite ABurlington, NC 27215Phone: 919-710-8100Website: www.trilliumclinic.com A community open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced soon.About Trillium DermatologyTrillium Dermatology is a premier dermatology practice serving Chapel Hill, Smithfield, Burlington, and the surrounding regions. Founded by board-certified dermatologist Stefan C. Weiss MD, the clinic offers comprehensive medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology delivered with a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and exceptional patient care. From skin cancer treatment and chronic disease management to advanced laser services and aesthetic procedures, Trillium Dermatology provides personalized, evidence-based care for patients of all ages.

