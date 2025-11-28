Dr Stefan Weiss, Founder of Trillium Dermatology, Graduates from the NCMS Academy for Advanced Healthcare Leaders

At the NCMS Academy for Advanced Healthcare Leaders, Dr. Stefan Weiss presents his research project: Shades of Strength: Raising Awareness About Vitiligo

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2025 NCMS Academy for Advanced Healthcare Leaders Graduates Cohort Featuring “Shades of Strength: Raising Awareness About Vitiligo ,” Presented by Stefan Weiss, MDThe North Carolina Medical Society (NCMS) proudly announces the graduation of the 2025 cohort of the NCMS Academy for Advanced Healthcare Leaders, an intensive leadership program designed to enhance the strategic, operational, and community-impact capabilities of physicians and healthcare executives across the state. This year’s academy culminated in a series of capstone presentations addressing some of the most urgent challenges and opportunities in healthcare leadership today.Among the standout presentations was “Shades of Strength: Raising Awareness About Vitiligo,” led by Stefan Weiss, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, educator, and advocate for equitable dermatologic care. Dr. Weiss’s project focused on strengthening public understanding of vitiligo, reducing stigma, and expanding access to accurate information and compassionate medical guidance for patients across North Carolina.A Program Designed to Shape the Future of North Carolina HealthcareThe NCMS Academy for Advanced Healthcare Leaders—now regarded as one of the state’s premier leadership development programs—brings together physicians, administrators, and rising healthcare innovators for a multi-month, immersive curriculum. Participants engage in mentorship, policy education, systems innovation, leadership coaching, and collaborative problem-solving aimed at improving the health of North Carolina’s communities.Each year, academy graduates demonstrate not just leadership potential, but true commitment to elevating healthcare in North Carolina. The 2025 cohort showed exceptional insight, compassion, and readiness to address issues that matter deeply to patients and communities statewide. The capstone projects, a hallmark of the academy, serve as the culmination of participants’ learning. These initiatives are designed to be actionable, sustainable, and aligned with the broader mission of advancing equitable, patient-centered care.Shining a Light on Vitiligo Through “Shades of Strength”Vitiligo affects an estimated 1–2% of the global population, yet awareness gaps, stigma, and misconceptions remain widespread. Many patients experience challenges related not only to the condition itself, but also the emotional, social, and psychological effects associated with visible changes in skin pigmentation.“Shades of Strength: Raising Awareness About Vitiligo,” developed and presented by Dr. Stefan Weiss, addresses these barriers head-on.Dr. Weiss’s project emphasizes:1. Increasing public understanding of vitiligo as an autoimmune condition—not a contagious disease or cosmetic issue.2. Reducing stigma through community education, patient stories, and visibility campaigns.3. Highlighting advances in treatment, including topical therapies, phototherapy, and emerging biologics.4. Promoting early dermatologic evaluation to support better long-term outcomes.5. Improving access to care for underserved populations who may face delays in diagnosis or barriers to specialty services.“Vitiligo is more than a skin condition—it affects confidence, identity, and overall well-being,” said Dr. Weiss. “By strengthening awareness, sharing accurate information, and supporting early intervention, we can empower patients to feel seen, understood, and hopeful. Raising awareness is not simply a medical effort but a community effort.”Dr. Weiss’s presentation combined clinical expertise with patient narratives, highlighting how education can transform not only understanding but also empathy. His project was widely recognized by faculty and peers for its clarity, compassion, and practical roadmap for ongoing community impact.Leadership Beyond the ClinicDr. Weiss’s participation in the academy reflects his dual commitment to clinical excellence and community leadership. As a dermatologist specializing in medical, surgical, and aesthetic skin health, he regularly treats patients with vitiligo and advocates for expanding access to up-to-date dermatologic care.His work extends beyond treatment protocols—he focuses on:1. Patient empowerment through education2. Reducing disparities in dermatology3. Creating supportive environments for chronic skin conditions4. Collaborating with primary care and specialty providers5. Promoting mental health awareness related to chronic skin disease“Leadership in medicine means leveraging our expertise to create positive change well beyond the four walls of the clinic,” Dr. Weiss noted. “The NCMS Academy strengthens that ability by giving clinicians tools to communicate, advocate, and innovate at a systemic level.”A Stronger Future for Health in North CarolinaThe 2025 NCMS Academy for Advanced Healthcare Leaders cohort represents a diverse group of professionals dedicated to advancing the health of the state’s residents. This year’s projects addressed a wide range of topics—rural health access, mental health needs, emerging technology, chronic disease management, healthcare equity, and more.Graduates leave the program equipped with:Enhanced leadership and communication skillsGreater understanding of policy, advocacy, and healthcare systemsTools for tackling complex, real-world challengesIncreased confidence to lead multidisciplinary teamsA strengthened commitment to patient-centered innovation“Programs like the NCMS Academy prepare leaders to think broadly, collaborate deeply, and serve courageously,” said Dr. Weiss. “The work presented this year, reflects the powerful change that can occur when expertise meets purpose.”Continuing the Mission of Awareness and AdvocacyFollowing his capstone presentation, Dr. Weiss plans to expand “Shades of Strength” through partnerships with community organizations, primary care practices, school systems, and health events across the state. The initiative will include educational materials, community talks, digital resources, and opportunities for patients to share their stories.The goal:To elevate the visibility of vitiligo, reduce misconceptions, and ensure every patient feels supported in their skin health journey.“Awareness is the first step,” said Dr. Weiss. “With continued collaboration, we can build a statewide network of support—one that uplifts patients, fosters understanding, and promotes better outcomes for all people living with vitiligo.”About the NCMS Academy for Advanced Healthcare LeadersThe NCMS Academy is a flagship leadership program committed to cultivating forward-thinking healthcare leaders equipped to navigate the complexities of modern medicine. Through immersive training, experiential learning, and collaborative project development, the Academy prepares participants to influence healthcare delivery at local, regional, and statewide levels.About Dr. Stefan WeissDr. Stefan Weiss is a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Trillium Dermatology, serving communities across North Carolina with expertise in medical, surgical, and aesthetic dermatology. Dr. Weiss is passionate about elevating patient education, advancing equitable access to dermatologic care, and using his platform to improve awareness of chronic skin conditions such as vitiligo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.