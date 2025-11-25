BL: 101728 – 34, 103292; 125848-125855

Proper Name: N/A

Tradename: Blood Grouping Reagent

Manufacturer: American National Red Cross

Indication: Anti-C (Human/Murine Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the C (RH2), E (RH3), and c¯(RH4) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube testing method.

Anti-E (Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the C (RH2), E (RH3), and c¯(RH4) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube testing method.

Anti-c¯ (Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the C (RH2), E (RH3), and c¯(RH4) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube testing method.

Anti-k¯ (Monoclonal) (IgG) is used for the in vitro detection of the k¯(KEL2) antigen on human red blood cells by the Indirect Antiglobulin Test (IAT).

Anti-Jk a (Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube test.

(Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube test. Anti-Jk b (Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube test.

(Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the Jka (JK1) and Jkb (JK2) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube test. Anti-S (Monoclonal)is used for the in vitro detection of the S (MNS3) and s¯(MNS4) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube testing method.

Anti-s¯ (Monoclonal) is used for the in vitro detection of the S (MNS3) and s¯(MNS4) antigens respectively, on human red blood cells by direct agglutination using the manual tube testing method.

Anti-M Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the room temperature saline tube test

Ant-Kpb Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the indirect antiglobulin test

Anti-kpa Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the indirect antiglobulin test

Anti-K Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the indirect antiglobulin test

Anti-S Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the room temperature indirect antiglobulin test.

Anti-k Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the indirect antiglobulin test

Anti-Fya Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the indirect antiglobulin test

Anti-s Blood Grouping Reagent is used for testing human red blood cells by the room temperature indirect antiglobulin test. Product Information Supporting Document Content current as of: 11/25/2025



