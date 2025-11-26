InzpireU Launches Family Goal Hub: A New Way for Families to Turn Screen Time into Growth Time

InzpireU Logo Sushma Krishnamurthy - Founder & CEO Sushma Krishnamurthy's Mission

InzpireU, a transformative learning platform combining AI and human mentorship, today announced the official launch of Family Goal Hub

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- InzpireU, a transformative learning platform combining AI and human mentorship, today announced the official launch of Family Goal Hub — the first parent-led, COPPA & FERPA compliant platform designed to help kids ages 5–17 build strong habits, track meaningful goals, complete fun assessments, and begin discovering who they want to become.With Family Goal Hub, InzpireU is expanding its offering from education and workforce development into the heart of the home — empowering families to turn everyday moments and screen time into meaningful growth.“This one’s close to my heart. Because every goal we set for our kids today… becomes a habit that shapes their tomorrow,” said Sushma Krishnamurthy , Founder and CEO of InzpireU. “Family Goal Hub was built to give parents a simple, structured way to guide their children’s growth — without adding more stress or guilt to already busy lives.”Designed for kids, powered by parents, and grounded in safety and compliance, Family Goal Hub helps children:✅ Track and achieve real goals in areas like academics, wellness, hobbies, and character✅ Complete fun, age-appropriate assessments that boost self-awareness and confidence✅ Develop habits that last a lifetime, supported by positive reinforcement and parental guidanceUnlike many youth-focused apps and platforms, Family Goal Hub is fully parent-led and built to meet COPPA & FERPA standards, putting privacy, safety, and family control at the center. Busy parents can guide their kids’ growth from home, on their own schedule, and without the guilt of “not doing enough.”“At heart, I’m an engineer. But my true calling is impact,” added Krishnamurthy. “Whether it’s mentoring non-tech women entrepreneurs through LaunchWise, or building community-based learning models with InzpireU, I believe in building technology that cares — and shares.”The launch of Family Goal Hub comes at a critical time for families navigating the realities of youth screen time.“Did you know children 8–12 spend on average 5–6 hours per day on their phones, and teens 13–17 up to 8 hours?” said Stefan Boehmer , CFO of InzpireU. “What if some of that screen time could be used for something truly meaningful — building habits, setting goals, and discovering who they want to become?”👉 Register at InzpireU Family Goal Hub: https://family.inzpireu.com/ To make it even easier for families to stay engaged, once registered, parents and kids can download the InzpireU Family Goal Hub app to their phones for quick, on-the-go access—so goals, habits, and progress are always just a tap away.About Family Goal HubFamily Goal Hub is a parent-led, COPPA & FERPA compliant platform that empowers families to guide children ages 5–17 in building strong habits, tracking meaningful goals, and completing engaging assessments. By turning technology into a tool for growth instead of distraction, Family Goal Hub helps kids not just complete tasks — but learn to achieve real goals.About InzpireUInzpireU is a transformative learning platform dedicated to making education personalized through the synergy of AI and human mentorship. Its mission is to unlock the potential of every learner by providing adaptive learning journeys that evolve with individual goals and challenges. From corporations and universities to workforce commissions and individuals, InzpireU drives growth across every sector.

