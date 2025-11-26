PODCAST: Climate Reveal (Season 1, Episode 5) - Health and Climate

In our 5th episode , we look at the health impacts of the climate crisis, both direct and indirect. Noelle Eckley Selin, Director of MIT’s Center for Sustainability Science and Strategy, and Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry, and Dr. Philip Landrigan, pediatrician, public health physician, Professor of Biology, and Director of the Global Observatory on Planetary Health at Boston College, join us to talk about all of the ways our health is impacted by the ongoing climate crisis.

What is Climate Reveal?

In each episode, hosts Chris Citorik and David Deese look at the ongoing climate crisis from a different perspective. Exploring themes like its impact on health, nutrition, energy, land use, education, and more, we sit down with top experts and researchers to make complicated topics accessible to everyone. In addition to learning about the current landscape and how we got here, we'll also talk about reasons for hope and optimism, and what you can do to make a difference in your world. - Boston College Creative Communication Lab