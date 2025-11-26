Chronic Concepts™ Launches the TinyBrights™ Insert Coin Cube

The TinyBrights™ Insert Coin Cube from Chronic Concepts recreates classic arcade energy with a functional insert coin to play button, working coin slot, arcade sounds, and a vivid nostalgic glow.

A Retro-Inspired Light-Up Collectible That Brings the Arcade Home

We wanted to capture the moment gamers remember, the anticipation of pushing the button, hearing the sounds, and diving into an adventure. The Insert Coin Cube is nostalgia you can hold in your hand.” — Dana Dodrill and Roger Dodrill, Co-Founders Chronic Concepts

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronic Concepts™ , the Colorado-based studio known for its tiny light up collectibles, announced the launch of its newest creation: the TinyBrights™ Insert Coin Cube , a fully interactive light-up arcade-inspired display piece designed to bring nostalgic gaming energy into any modern space.The TinyBrights™ Insert Coin Cube recreates the iconic “INSERT COIN TO PLAY” experience from classic arcades, blending old-school charm with modern-day craftsmanship and innovative features. Built in small batches and hand-finished in the company’s Denver studio, the collectible merges lighting, sound, and functional mechanics into a palm-sized piece of retro joy.A Tiny Cube With Big Arcade EnergyThe TinyBrights™ Insert Coin Cube is packed with interactive features, including:- Press to Play: The iconic insert-coin button is custom designed and molded with premium materials, it actually presses in, illuminating with a nostalgic red glow.- Authentic Arcade Sounds: Built-in sound effects recreate the excitement of starting a new level.- Functional Coin Slot: Drop the included token—or a real quarter—into the slot, and watch it slide out the chute below.- Adjustable Volume: Fine-tune the sound for home, office, or game room display.- Dual Power Options: Powered by a rechargeable battery or USB-C connection (cable included).- Adjustable Brightness: Easily set the perfect glow from soft ambient light to full arcade shine.- Auto Shutdown: Turns off automatically after inactivity.- Compact Display Size: Perfect for desks, shelves, gaming setups, or collectors’ displays.- Multiple Color Variations: Retro-inspired designs available in Black, Red, Black & Red, Black & Neon Green, and Black & Yellow.Designed & Built in Colorado: Every TinyBrights™ piece is imagined, built, and hand-finished in Chronic Concepts’ Denver studio.“With the Insert Coin Cube, we wanted to capture that moment every gamer remembers—the anticipation of pushing the button, hearing the sound, and diving into a new adventure,” said Dana Dodrill and Roger Dodrill Co-Founders of Chronic Concepts™. “This is nostalgia you can hold in your hand, and we’re proud to build every piece right here in Colorado.”Pricing and AvailabilityThe TinyBrights™ Insert Coin Cube launches at a retail price of $35.99 and is now available across our online marketplace platforms About Chronic Concepts™Chronic Concepts™ is a Denver-based creative studio specializing in small-batch, tech-infused collectibles and decor. Founded in 2024, the company blends art, engineering, and storytelling into every product. Its signature TinyBrights™ line has become known for its charming glow, nostalgic energy, and handcrafted Colorado quality. Learn more at ChronicConcepts.com

TinyBrights™ Insert Coin Cube — Retro Arcade Light with Real Button, Sounds, & Coin Slot

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.