ZACH BAIR UNLEASHES FEROCIOUS NEW SINGLE ‘SUCCUBUS 30’

Zach Bair Returns to Radio With Explosive New Single “Succubus 30” — Reborn From a 30-Year-Old Demo and Releasing Thanksgiving Day 2025

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Memphis-based artist, producer, and music-technology innovator Zach Bair makes a powerful return to radio and streaming platforms with “Succubus 30,” a hard-hitting rock anthem dropping at midnight on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 2025.

“Succubus 30” is a rare fusion of past and present—originally written and recorded three decades ago in the famed Houston Sugar Hill Studios when Bair was a novice producer.

The 2025 release features select preserved performances from members of Bair’s original band who have since passed away, including the late Richard Rodgers, the renowned Houston lead-guitar virtuoso whose soaring tone and precision shaped the band’s signature sound. The track also retains the original drum performance, serving as a heartfelt tribute to the musicians who helped bring the song to life in its earliest form.

To transform the archival demo into a full-scale modern production, Bair re-recorded all additional instrumental parts and vocals, crafting a massive, arena-ready rock track with thunderous percussion, razor-sharp guitar riffs, and sweeping, unforgettable choruses. The result is a sonic time capsule reborn, honoring the spirit of the past while delivering the punch and polish of contemporary hard rock.

“Succubus 30 is a bridge between chapters in my life,” says Bair. “It carries the fingerprints of people I loved and admired from my early musical career, but with the energy and fire I bring to my music today. It’s emotional, it’s aggressive, and it absolutely slams.”

The single marks Bair’s first major radio release since his critically acclaimed “Ordinary Girl,” a track driven by his long-standing commitment to mental-health awareness and suicide-prevention advocacy.

“Succubus 30” will be available on all major digital streaming platforms starting 12:00 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, 2025.

About Zach Bair

Zach Bair is a Memphis-based recording artist, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and music-technology executive with a decades-long footprint in both the creative and live-music industries. As a producer, Bair has spearheaded live recordings for some of the biggest names in modern rock, including Matchbox Twenty, Rob Thomas, Bad Company, Seether, Good Charlotte, and Peter Frampton, among many others. His work has appeared on international releases, broadcast performances, and official live tour collections.

As a solo artist, Bair blends emotional storytelling with powerful rock sensibilities, creating music that is both deeply personal and sonically expansive. His recent releases—including the acclaimed “Ordinary Girl”—highlight his commitment to mental-health advocacy and his ability to connect with listeners through honesty, vulnerability, and craft.

In addition to his creative work, Bair is widely known as an innovator and entrepreneur in music technology, pioneering new models in live recording, experiential merchandise, and music-rights solutions through companies such as DiscLive, set.fm, and VNUE, Inc.

“Succubus 30” is the next chapter in his evolving musical journey—melding decades of experience with the raw passion that has defined his sound since the beginning.

For more information visit Zach’s website at www.zachbairmusic.com

Radio/Press: Jody Best, Best Best Promo – bestbetpromo@yahoo.com

