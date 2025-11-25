KDHE Provides Financing for Humboldt’s Water System Improvements

Improvements to the City of Humboldts’s water system have recently started. The financing package from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will provide funding for rehabilitation of the 750 GPM water treatment plant recoating of three storage tanks, rehabilitation of distribution system, new meters with automated water ready system. The drinking water system serves a population of approximately 964.

Completion of this project will ensure the drinking water system remains in good operation for the long-term future.

Financing for the improvements to the City of Humboldt’s water system was made possible through a loan provided by KDHE with joint funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Using the Kansas Public Water Supply Loan Fund (KPWSLF), KDHE has provided a $12,987,895 loan.

The KPWSLF provides financing for municipal drinking water infrastructure at interest rates that are below market. Since 1997, the KPWSLF has provided more than $1.5 billion to 318 municipalities to finance drinking water infrastructure in Kansas.

###