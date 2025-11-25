When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 25, 2025 FDA Publish Date: November 25, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. Company Name: Mamtakim, Inc. Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Dried Whole Salted Smelt, Mullet, Goby

Company Announcement

MAMTAKIM Inc, located at 888 Magnolia Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07201, is recalling Item # LL0320 DRIED WHOLE SMELTS SALTED (KORUSHKA), 5.29 oz (150 g) / 20 – 1 box, because this product consists of dried, un eviscerated fish longer than 5 inches, which has the potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum. This bacterium can cause a severe, life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are strongly advised not to consume this product, even if it does not appear spoiled.

Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.

The recalled product was sold to walk-in customers only at the retail store: Cherry Hill Emmons 1901 Emmons Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235.

Recalled Product Description

Product Name: DRIED WHOLE SMELTS SALTED (KORUSHKA)

DRIED WHOLE SMELTS SALTED (KORUSHKA) Package: Transparent vacuum-sealed plastic pouch

Transparent vacuum-sealed plastic pouch Net weight: 5.29 oz (150 g)

5.29 oz (150 g) Brand: BELEVINI

BELEVINI Barcode: 0754684898995

0754684898995 Storage: Refrigerated at 18°F–68°F

Refrigerated at 18°F–68°F Expiration Date: 04/08/2026

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after an FDA inspection and analysis determined that the fish had not been properly eviscerated, which can allow Clostridium botulinum to grow.

Consumers who purchased BELEVINI DRIED WHOLE SMELTS SALTED (KORUSHKA) are urged to:

return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund .

. refrain from consuming the product.

contact MAMTAKIM Inc for any questions.

Contact Information

MAMTAKIM Inc

Phone: (718) 596-9577

Address: 888 Magnolia Avenue, Elizabeth, NJ 07201 USA