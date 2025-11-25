Amore Medical Expands Women’s Pelvic Wellness Services in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amore Medical, a women’s wellness and regenerative medicine clinic serving the Greater Orlando region, has expanded its pelvic wellness services with the introduction of a new nonsurgical pelvic wellness procedure. This addition supports women experiencing changes in pelvic comfort related to different life stages, including postpartum recovery, hormonal transitions, stress, and age-related muscle tension.The new nonsurgical pelvic wellness procedure is designed to help women seeking a conservative, medically supervised option that supports localized tissue relaxation and improved pelvic comfort. Many women experience shifts in pelvic wellness over time, and Amore Medical aims to provide safe, evidence-based options that align with individualized care needs.This in-office procedure uses a precisely measured application of botulinum toxin to help relax tense pelvic tissue. By easing localized muscle tightness and encouraging improved circulation, the treatment may help the pelvic region function more naturally and comfortably. Women who prefer nonsurgical approaches or want to avoid the downtime associated with more invasive treatments may find this option especially appealing.The visit typically lasts under 30 minutes and is performed using a topical numbing agent to enhance comfort. Because the procedure involves minimal downtime, most patients are able to return to normal daily activities shortly after their appointment. Improvements tend to develop gradually over several weeks, allowing the body to adapt naturally as tissue tension decreases and circulation improves.This new wellness procedure may benefit women experiencing pelvic tightness, muscle overactivity, postpartum changes that affect comfort, wellness shifts related to hormonal transitions, or age-related tension influencing daily wellbeing. Amore Medical provides a private consultation for every patient to ensure the treatment plan aligns with her personal symptoms, medical history, and wellness goals.Safety remains a top priority at Amore Medical. The new pelvic wellness procedure is performed using FDA-approved materials, sterile technique, and careful oversight to ensure consistency with established clinical standards. Amore Medical integrates modern wellness options with evidence-based care, offering women thoughtful and conservative solutions that support long-term wellbeing.In addition to pelvic wellness services, Amore Medical offers regenerative medicine treatments, PRP therapy, hormone support, and comprehensive wellness programs tailored to women at every stage of life. The clinic is committed to providing a supportive, welcoming environment where patients feel heard, respected, and empowered in their health decisions.Women throughout Central Florida choose Amore Medical for its individualized care, conservative treatment options, and emphasis on comfort and balance. The addition of this new nonsurgical procedure further strengthens the clinic’s mission to expand access to wellness solutions that prioritize safety, evidence-based practice, and personalized care.Women interested in learning more about the new pelvic wellness procedure may schedule a private consultation to determine whether the treatment is an appropriate option for their needs.Amore Medical407-212-9532

