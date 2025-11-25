Massachusetts Wild Turkey License Plate Project Update

High Resolution License Plate Image National Logo of the National Wild Turkey Federation Massachusetts State logo for the National Wild Turkey Federation

NWTF Plates Offer New Funding Stream for Conservation in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new Massachusetts NWTF license plate could generate more than $30,000 every other year for local conservation projects, and state residents can now preorder one to help reach the launch threshold. Massachusetts NWTF License Plates are still available for any state resident to reserve. The Massachusetts NWTF State Chapter has collected more than half of the needed preorders, leaving them with fewer than 320 preorders to reach their goal before plates can be created. Once 750 preorders are collected, they will be submitted to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to be printed and mailed to the registered participants, and a new funding stream for Massachusetts-based conservation efforts will be established.For state residents, it costs $40 to preorder the custom NWTF plate. After, plates will cost $100 every two years, which covers the $60 state registration fee and a $40 donation to the Massachusetts NWTF State Chapter.When the first 750 plates are issued, the Massachusetts NWTF State Chapter will receive $30,000 every other year, with the opportunity to increase as more plates are ordered.Joe Judd, Massachusetts NWTF State Board member and Quaker Boy pro staff member, and Keith Fritze, former Massachusetts NWTF State Chapter president, spearheaded the license plate program.“Joe started looking into this five-plus years ago,” Fritze said. “It will be a consistent flow of money that could extend past our Super Fund dollars. The money will stay in our state to fund more research, conservation, and education and outreach projects on the ground. This kind of funding is huge for a small state with only five chapters. These plates are providing opportunities for funding that has never been seen in New England for turkey conservation.”The Super Fund is a funding model through which NWTF volunteers raise money at banquets and other fundraisers, allocating a significant portion of those funds back into meaningful conservation and outreach projects in their respective states and beyond. Funds generated by the license plate will create an entirely new stream of funds for Massachusetts-specific conservation efforts that benefit wild turkeys and overall ecosystems..Not only will the plates create additive funding for conservation, but they have acted as a subject to unite volunteers, NWTF members, and conservationists across the state. It has rallied all chapters and volunteers, and members have bonded over the success of such a novel opportunity.“This is a huge project for every chapter in the state,” Judd said. “It is our generational project, and everyone is an important part of getting it off the ground. These plates will continue on and they will always be a part of our generation’s legacy. With an increase in consistent income, I hope we’re able to enhance our scholarship program and continue to support the next generation of young hunters.”For the Massachusetts NWTF State Chapter, creating the NWTF license plate has been a multi-year endeavor.“It’s been a big commitment to try and get this project in front of new people at new venues and at local agriculture fairs,” Fritze said.About the National Wild Turkey Federation:Since 1973, the National Wild Turkey Federation has invested over half a billion dollars into wildlife conservation and has positively impacted over 24 million acres of critical wildlife habitat. The NWTF has also invested over $10 million into wild turkey research to guide the management of the wild turkey population and to ensure sustainable populations into perpetuity. The organization continues to deliver its mission by working across boundaries on a landscape scale through its Four Shared Values: clean and abundant water, healthy forests and wildlife habitat, resilient communities and robust recreational opportunities. With the help of its dedicated members, partners and staff, the NWTF continues its work to provide Healthy Habitats and Healthy Harvests for future generations.Downloadable PSA and Commercial audio files for Radio Links to Google Drive Links:Radio 30 Second PSA MA Wild Turkey License Plate Campaign.mp3Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_7RPxBrQew0CjAIiZtSBl2f1RDZchgEm/view Radio 45 Second Commercial (15 seconds space) MA Wild Turkey License Plate Campaign.mp3Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vZniRqTHgHonD4nxljT09VCZq0UT7kef/view Radio 45 Second Commercial Example MA Wild Turkey License Plate Campaign.mp3Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1r0EIEjO_xyJ7MQk4svgsWU3AFnapoPZP/view Project Contacts:Joe JuddEmail: jjontheridge@comcast.netPhone: 413-834-7997Keith FritzeEmail: KFritze@Charter.netPhone: 774-272-1274NWTF National Communications ContactJennifer WybierackiEmail: jwybieracki@nwtf.netAccess Entire Press Kit Package Here: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1PaGbYuQRWvnvYdKuj3uITlbL81OLVL5eX_VHi9CBKF0/edit?tab=t.0 Press ReleasePress Release Link: https://www.nwtf.org/content-hub/nwtf-plates-offer-new-funding-stream-for-conservation-in-massachusetts

